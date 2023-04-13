Submit Release
Outdoor Spring Indigenous Celebration On April 15 At Wascana Centre

CANADA, April 13 - Released on April 13, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), partnering with Nature Saskatchewan, welcomes everyone to the Indigenous Celebration outdoor event Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Wascana Place to experience honour and celebrate Saskatchewan First Nations and Métis heritage. 

"This event is a great occasion to honour and learn about the unique heritage, diverse cultures and exceptional contributions of First Nation and Métis people across our great province," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission and First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "I encourage everyone to gather and participate in this interactive experience that will celebrate the coming of spring at Wascana Centre."

There will be two sessions Saturday afternoon at the Wascana Centre at 2900 Wascana Drive in Regina. Pre-registration is required. Events include: 

  • Quill working with Knowledge Keeper Holly Yuzicapi; 
  • Mini Pow Wow - Lone Creek Dance Troupe; 
  • Indigenous Elder Storytelling; and
  • Indigenous Games and Métis Art. 

"Nature Saskatchewan is happy to partner with the PCC to promote learning and engagement to its visitors," Nature Saskatchewan Conservation and Education Manager Shannon Chernick said. "We have a passion for building opportunities that inspire people to appreciate, learn and acknowledge Saskatchewan's natural environment and history. We look forward to this event and many other events in the future."  

For more information on the Indigenous Celebration, including how to register, please visit wascana.ca.  

This event is a celebration of Indigenous cultures in preparation for the annual First Nations University of Canada Spring Celebration Pow Wow on April 22 and 23, 2023. For more information on the Pow Wow and its schedule, please visit fnunivpowwow.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Juliia Dynnyk
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4340
Email: juliia.dynnyk@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

