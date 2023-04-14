Mountain Rose Herbs Celebrates Leadership Transition
Cameron Stearns Named Chief Executive Officer
We all deserve fresh ideas and fresh leadership. Cameron and Thomas will provide just that, and I truly look forward to seeing the new era they will usher Mountain Rose Herbs into.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs, an industry-leading organic herb company employing 200 Oregonians, is delighted to announce that long-time employee, Cameron Stearns has been named Chief Executive Officer in addition to her role as Chief Financial Officer. A Mountain Rose Herbs employee since 2014, Stearns brings a wealth of qualifications to the position; she is a board-certified CPA, holds a degree in International Relations, and possesses years of industry experience, including being an active member of Women in Nutraceuticals.
— Shawn Donnille, Owner and President
Stearns is guided by the belief that the nature of business is to serve. She passionately seeks to expand the mission-driven practices that ensure that people, plants, and planet will always come before profit at Mountain Rose Herbs. This tenet remains her North Star for navigating the waters of achieving steady company growth with sustainability at the forefront.
“I am honored to step into this new role leading the dedicated team at Mountain Rose Herbs," Stearns said. "In the herbal products community, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find independent, privately-owned botanical suppliers, let alone one as committed to organic agriculture as Mountain Rose Herbs. Given our devotion to excellent quality and sustainability, I could not image a better alignment with my passions and skills.”
Mountain Rose Herbs also welcomes the promotion of long-time employee, Thomas Dick to Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. A 15-year veteran of the company, Dick is instrumental in creating the look and feel of Mountain Rose Herbs. He brings innovative ideas and forward-moving vision to the business.
Mountain Rose Herbs is proud to have a woman in the top leadership position and to have two longstanding and talented employees guiding its future.
Owner and President, Shawn Donnille, remains active with the company and is confident that this new leadership will foster and expand continued growth and long-term sustainability.
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods to both retail and wholesale customers. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com
