Canada Newcomers: National Advance Care Planning Day is April 16 - Are You Protected?

Advance care planning is essential for immigrants to Canada as estate planning legal documents from their home country may not be recognized in Canada.

Our Post Arrival Services helps immigrants get legal protection; most newcomers don't realize the wills and legal documents they put in place in their home country may not be recognized in Canada.” — Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law