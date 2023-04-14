Canada Newcomers: National Advance Care Planning Day is April 16 - Are You Protected?
Advance care planning is essential for immigrants to Canada as estate planning legal documents from their home country may not be recognized in Canada.
Our Post Arrival Services helps immigrants get legal protection; most newcomers don't realize the wills and legal documents they put in place in their home country may not be recognized in Canada.”
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 16th is National Advance Care Planning Day in Canada, a day to promote conversations about your choices and values for your future health care. For newcomers to Canada, advance care planning is an essential conversation as estate planning legal documents that were put in place in an immigrant's home country may not be recognized while they are living and working in Canada.
To help educate immigrants on the importance of estate planning so they can protect their assets and their loved ones, Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah has released a special podcast episode devoted to the topic of estate planning for newcomers to Canada. Evelyn discusses estate planning for Canadian newcomers with Calgary Wills and Estates Lawyer Sarah O'Keefe: The Importance of Estate Planning for Newcomers with Calgary Wills and Estates Lawyer Sarah O’Keefe.
The Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah podcast episode is available on the Ackah Business Immigration Law website, and on the top podcast players.
Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah explains,
"Moving to Canada involves so much paperwork and planning, and once immigrants arrive they have to get settled in their new country. As part of Ackah Law's Post Arrival Services, we help newcomers get the necessary legal protection in case the unexpected happens. Most newcomers don't realize that the wills and legal documents they put in place in their home country may not be recognized in Canada."
For immigrants to Canada, moving to a new country is exciting but can be overwhelming, and there are many priorities that require immediate attention. Once newcomers are settled in Canada, it’s important to protect yourself and your family by making a will, advance healthcare plan and powers of attorney in the case you are seriously injured or become ill, or if you die."
Post Arrival Services for Newcomers to Canada
Newcomers to Canada who need estate planning services to protect their assets and their loved ones can contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Business Immigration Law for guidance.
About Ackah Law Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 403-452-9515
email us here