Thursday, April 13

WA Legislature backs compromise bill on police pursuits

The state Legislature is moving to ease restrictions on when police can engage in car chases to nab fleeing criminal suspects. A bipartisan compromise bill approved by the state House this week was praised by supporters as striking a middle ground on the hot-button issue. On Tuesday, the state House passed Senate Bill 5352, which would give police some more discretion to pursue suspects for some serious crimes, but would not go as far as law-enforcement groups have asked. SB 5352 lowers the threshold for police to engage in chases from “probable cause” to a “reasonable suspicion” of violent and sex crimes. It would also allow pursuits for domestic violence and vehicular assaults and says suspects can be chased if they pose a “serious risk of harm to others” — as opposed to a stricter “imminent threat” standard in the current law. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

WA Legislature strikes capital punishment from the books

On Sept. 10, 2010, Cal Brown was executed by lethal injection at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. He is likely to be the last person to be executed in Washington state. There’s a number of reasons for that. In 2014, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a moratorium on the death penalty. And in 2018, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the penalty all together. But even so, the death penalty remained on the books, until now. Last Friday, Washington lawmakers voted to permanently repeal capital punishment. “There’s been a lot of push in the past few years for there to be a statement from the Legislature that capital punishment is wrong,” explained Axios reporter Melissa Santos. “Both chambers of the Legislature felt that it was time for the Legislature to weigh on this issue.” Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)

WA is first state to grant Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave, unemployment

On Tuesday, Washington became the first state to establish family and medical leave and unemployment benefits for the state’s Uber and Lyft drivers. The Washington State Legislature set the precedent through its approval of HB 1570, which awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature before being set into law. The new law cements another win for Washington drivers with the two transportation companies. Last year, the passage of HB 2076 in the state Legislature granted other worker’s rights to Washington drivers, including protections against unjustified termination, access to worker’s compensation insurance, paid sick time, and set the highest wage floor for drivers in the U.S. Continue reading at Olympian. (Richard Vogel)

Associated Press

Gun shop faces fine for selling high-capacity ammo magazines

Court preserves access to abortion drug, tightens rules

Aberdeen Daily World

FEMA bind keeps county building vacant

Axios

Prepare for nonbinding tax advisory votes to go away (Kuderer)

Capital Press

Study: Wolves to colonize south-central Washington by 2030

NW Washington farmers see elk problem worsening

Columbian

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez seeks I-5 Bridge funding

The Daily News

UPDATE: Lewis and Clark Bridge shut down after WSDOT crew discovers fractured floor beam

Everett Herald

Neighbors worried over noise, traffic from potential Everett Ave bridge

Former Snohomish County official to lead WA Department of Commerce

A Blake battle, a budget beef, and a new tax proposal arrives (Fey, Liias)

House passes ‘Blake’ bill to enshrine drug possession as misdemeanor (Taylor, Robinson, Simmons, Davis)

Editorial: Strike death penalty, forced sterilization from books

The Inlander

Spokane’s $1.5 billion north-south freeway is back on schedule — but will it work to ease traffic? (Billig, Liias)

Idaho passes even more abortion restrictions, while Washington fights for access and federal courts issue conflicting rulings (Keiser)

News Tribune

Five days in, hot spots remain on listing fishing ship that holds 55,000 gallons of diesel

New York Times

Justice Department to Seek Emergency Supreme Court Action on Abortion Ruling

Biden Will Expand Health Care Access for DACA Immigrants

Olympian

WA is first state to grant Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave, unemployment

What WA Senate vote means for airport prospects in Pierce, Thurston and what’s next (Fey)

House passes amended version of drug possession law. Bill heads back to Senate for review (Goodman)

Puget Sound Business Journal

WA lawmakers pass bill to protect warehouse employees

Feds expand 40-year mortgage eligibility as affordability worsens

Seattle Medium

Assault Weapon Bill Moving In Washington State

Seattle Times

WA Legislature backs compromise bill on police pursuits (Reed, Hackney, Lovick, Entenman)

Seattle police may limit when officers can use deception

Child care fall through? You might be able to get unemployment in WA (Saldana, Keiser)

Spokesman Review

White House moves to protect abortion patients’ records after developments in Washington, Idaho

‘It’s time to end the failed experiment’: Bill to repeal advisory votes heads to Inslee’s desk (Kuderer)

Washington House passes latest bill to fix state’s drug possession law after debate stretches into wee hours (Goodman, Simmons)

Tri-City Herald

Inslee, Murray praise $1B Eastern WA fertilizer plant proposal as win for green economy

Yakima Herald-Republic

Police pursuit changes pass House, with support from most Yakima Valley representatives

Last chance for Yakima County COVID-19 rental assistance in Sunnyside

Grant will improve fish passage at Roza Dam north of Yakima

KING 5 TV (NBC)

House passes bill that would classify drug possession as misdemeanor (Taylor)

New Mason County auditor rejects ‘election denier’ label, pledges big changes for office

Everett reaches $4 million settlement with pharmacies in opioid epidemic lawsuit

Seattle Student Union celebrates impending ban on sale, manufacture of assault weapons (Kuderer)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington state gun sales surge after ban on assault weapons

Senate OKs bill allowing duplexes, fourplexes in Washington (Trudeau)

Boaters will need to stay further away from orcas under new Washington bill (Lekanoff, Lovelett)

Bill to make drug possession a misdemeanor in Washington passes the House (Simmons, Taylor)

KNKX Public Radio

More than a third of community college students have vanished

KUOW Public Radio

Final steps for the state’s middle housing bill

WA Legislature strikes capital punishment from the books

KXLY (ABC)

WA House passes bill to make drug possession a misdemeanor (Taylor)

NW Public Radio

How controlled burns benefit fire-dependent ecosystems

Cascadia Daily News

State rejects Lake Whatcom cutthroat trout fishing petition

Crosscut

River otters return to the Duwamish despite toxic contamination

WA House passes bill to make drug possession a misdemeanor (Taylor, Robinson)

MyNorthwest

Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA House (Barnard, Frame)