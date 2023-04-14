Disruptiverse Launched As A Solution for Securing Intellectual Property in the Metaverse

Disruptiverse helps protect intellectual property in the metaverse industry.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The metaverse industry has been searching for a game-changer, and Disruptive Studio Inc. has delivered it with Disruptiverse. This solution for securing intellectual property in the digital age offers a personalized and immersive experience for its users while safeguarding their IP through its NFT smart contract system.

Disruptiverse is developed by a team of experts led by CEO Oscar Ochoa and blockchain expert Daniel Cruz. Daniel Cruz's expertise in blockchain technology was critical to the creation of Disruptiverse. The platform's advanced security features are a result of Cruz's implementation of NFT gated access and smart contract technology. Disruptive Studio Inc.'s team of experts, under Cruz's guidance, has created a platform that provides innovative solutions for businesses and content creators alike.

Oscar Ochoa's knowledge of the metaverse industry has also been instrumental in the development of Disruptiverse. With years of experience in the field, Ochoa's leadership and expertise have ensured that Disruptive Studio Inc. assembled a team of experts committed to providing solutions for various industries.

Disruptiverse also offers a solution for securing intellectual property in the metaverse industry. Its NFT smart contract technology ensures that businesses and content creators can protect their intellectual property in the digital age. Moreover, Disruptiverse offers tailored features for the business, education, and live entertainment industries, making it a versatile solution for exploring the digital world.

Visit https://disruptiverse.com to learn more about Disruptiverse.

