Fluoramics Introduces HinderRUST Electrical Corrosion Protection
The HinderRUST Electrical Corrosion Protection refillable Brush-It Jar with brush applicator attached to the cap. It is easy to quickly apply product, then store without washing the brush between uses.
Electrical Corrosion Protection provides corrosion protection to fine wire coils and motor casings plus provides lubrication to bearings and motors shafts."WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HinderRUST Electrical Corrosion Protection is engineered by Fluoramics to prevent corrosion and oxidization on electrical terminals and hardware. Safe to use on electronics, HinderRUST Electrical Corrosion Protection has a high dielectric constant and can be used with AC and DC currents.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Electrical Corrosion Protection is a rust-stopper that is moisture-displacing, solvent-free and non-flammable (liquid). It is not electrically conductive and may be applied on new installations and on existing rust without any prep.
Electrical Corrosion Protection stops corrosion on battery terminals, grounding wires, wiring harnesses, generators, windings, air conditioning units, electric panels, mounting bolts, and hardware. Electrical Corrosion Protection can also be used to free up seized fan motors. Use Electrical Corrosion Protection on new electrical connections to keep them like-new and use on old connections to restore them to like-new.
Designed to spread and soak into hard-to-reach areas, its penetrating protection fights oxidization on copper, aluminum, brass, and steel, and will not attack plastics. Solvent free, it will not evaporate, and it lubricates while protecting against corrosion. Electrical Corrosion Protection is solvent free, which means it is safe for users, will not evaporate, and may be used in enclosed spaces.
Several years ago, a Fluoramics customer and distributor experienced an issue with a seized marine axial fan. His company was pushing a barge to Florida and was days away from port when the engine room cooling fan seized up solid. The engineer on board took a can of HinderRUST and sprayed it directly into the fan motor. The motor started slowly spinning up and went back to full RPM. To date, the axial fan is still in operation and hasn’t been replaced. As a result, HinderRUST is now part of a regular maintenance program on all their tugboats.
"Electrical Corrosion Protection provides corrosion protection to fine wire coils and motor casings plus provides lubrication to bearings and motors shafts," says Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
Electrical Corrosion Protection is available in a 236 mL refillable brush-it bottle (8 fl oz), Net Wt 333 g aerosol can (11.7 fl oz), 946 mL jug (1 qt) and 3.78 L jug (1 gal).
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and corrosion control products with innovative chemical solutions Since 1967. The company is based in Winona, Minnesota and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
Patti Reick
Fluoramics
507-205-9216
email us here