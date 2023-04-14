BEST Robotics Positions 2023 Participants to Innovate Where Life Matters

Prayers for the Success of the Robot and Our Team in the Mission Success at BEST is About Team Spirit Making Sure Our BEST is the BEST

Years after the first case of Covid-19, the healthcare industry is struggling to recover from overworked staff and is looking for solutions to ease the strain.

In the operating room, robots are our partners, not our replacements. They expand our capabilities, but our human touch remains essential.” — Dr. Atul Gawande, Surgeon and Public Health Researcher.