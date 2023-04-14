BEST Robotics Positions 2023 Participants to Innovate Where Life Matters

Prayers for the Success of the Robot and Our Team in the Mission
Success at BEST is About Team Spirit
Making Sure Our BEST is the BEST
Years after the first case of Covid-19, the healthcare industry is struggling to recover from overworked staff and is looking for solutions to ease the strain.
In the operating room, robots are our partners, not our replacements. They expand our capabilities, but our human touch remains essential.”
— Dr. Atul Gawande, Surgeon and Public Health Researcher.
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Robotics, the international creativity and skills acceleration organization, focuses on one aspect of how technology can be part of the solution by asking our participants to focus on how robotics can aid surgeons in the operating room.
The theme of the BEST program for season 2023 is titled Incision Decision, where participants are asked to tackle how technology can help save lives - at the intersection of healthcare and medicine.
BEST's 2023 program, Incision Decision, asks participants to figure out the right technology to maximize the course of treatment from the moment surgery begins. Participants will research, engage, and operate on a simulated patient in a surgery room. Just like real surgery, participants must formulate a strategy to create a treatment plan and perform a successful robotic surgery.
This is an exciting time in healthcare, in which robotics disrupts the field by increasing accuracy, reducing fatigue, and minimizing patient trauma. Robotics allows fewer surgeons to help more patients and frees their time to focus on patient care.
This year's BEST program will include a three-region Championship with the University of North Alabama, UNA, the University of Texas in Dallas, UTD, and the Colorado School of Mines in Denver. The program will stretch from March until an epic conclusion in December.
These are exciting times as participants of BEST train to partner with their own creations – the robots – on how to save lives in the operation room. We are asking students and mentors to take on a truly important real-life dilemma in one of the most ambitious and multifaceted programs BEST has offered to date.
Paul Lutes
BRI President of the Board
Paul.Lutes@bestinc.org
Sofia Mirza
BEST Media and Marketing
Sofia@Drift2.com
Michael Steiner
BRI Executive Director
Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. BEST Robotics' mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.
