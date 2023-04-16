3DOptix Releases the Warehouse the first optical design social community

3DOptix Warehouse, the world's first platform for sharing and downloading optical designs
— Gil Noy, CEO
REHOVOT, ISRAEL, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Optical Design is here. Revolutionizing the world of optical design, 3DOptix is proud to introduce the 3DOptix Warehouse, the world's first platform for sharing and downloading optical designs. The Warehouse provides a unique platform for optical engineers, application engineers, and system engineers to collaborate and share ideas, ultimately driving innovation in the field of optics. The Warehouse is an integral part of 3DOptix Genesis, a powerful true-to-life optical simulation platform for designing and testing optical components and systems.
The 3DOptix Warehouse is finally here! This groundbreaking platform will allow optical designers to share and discover adesigns like never before . From simple lens designs to complex optical systems, the Warehouse is home to a vast collection of optical designs that can be downloaded and customized to meet your specific needs. The Warehouse offers engineers an unparalleled resource for exploring new ideas, discovering innovative solutions, and finding great starting points for their own designs. "We're thrilled to launch the 3DOptix Warehouse and provide a platform for the optical design community to share and collaborate," says Gil Noy, CEO of 3DOptix. "We believe that by working together, we can drive innovation and push the boundaries of what's possible in optical design." Whether you're an experienced optical engineer or just getting started in the field, the 3DOptix Warehouse has something for everyone. Visit www.3doptix.com to start exploring today!
In addition to the Warehouse , 3Doptix Genesis, optical design and simulation software, also offers a range of powerful features to support the design and analysis of complex optical systems. These include a comprehensive library of optical components, advanced analysis tools, and an intuitive interface that simplifies the design process.
With 3Doptix Genesis, optical engineers can simulate the behavior of light in complex optical systems with unprecedented speed and accuracy, making it an essential tool for a wide range of industries.
3Doptix Warehouse and 3DOptix Genesis are available now.
To learn more, visit www.3doptix.com.
