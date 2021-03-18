3DOptix Releases a Cross Vendor Optics Discovery Portal
The Future of Optical Discovery, Design, and Simulation. 3DOptix has launched the first cross-vendor ‘Optical Element’ discovery portalTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Optical Discovery, Design, and Simulation. 3DOptix has launched the first cross-vendor ‘Optical Element’ discovery portal with the ability to verify the performance and characteristics of the optical elements with an online optical simulation tool. The portal provides unique search engine capabilities, including an amazing correlation-based ‘search filters’ engine, saving valuable time to the optics community.
The discovery portal is open, no registration is needed, and is connected to the 3DOptix virtual lab platform with optics, optomechanics, lasers, detectors, devices, as well as a new CAD file Import wizard for a complete Optical design workflow. Both professionals and students can use the discovery portal and instantaneously simulate the targeted optical element as part of a complete design.
The optical discovery portal and the optical design and simulation platform were developed from a deep need to reduce the multiple trial and error iteration in the lab among scientists, researchers, and engineers in the optics community.
Watch the video: Cross Vendor Optics Discovery Portal
Online Design & Simulation platform - Beta
The 3Doptix’ cloud-based design and simulation platform has seen amazing growth with more than 10,000 active users and more than 40,000 optical elements from 17 different vendors available in the discovery portal.
Once the users identify the required optical element in the portal, they seamlessly “Go to the 3DOptix Lab” and verify their choice in a simulation environment as all of our elements are ready for simulation.
3DOptix have also released an innovative CAD import wizard, serving all CAD file format. The CAD wizard provides the option to add multiple reflective surface locations, allowing the combination of CAD design and Optical simulation in a single platform.
“3DOptix Optics discovery portal is changing the way scientists, researchers, and engineers search and verify optical elements. We are very excited to bring an innovative search portal tandem with an online optical simulation platform. Our users can search in multiple catalogs, verify their result over a complete simulation and make smart procurement decision before they go into the lab“ says Gil Noy, 3DOptix CEO
3DOptix is open for beta testing. You are welcome to start searching at https://3doptix.com/pages/optic-search and register to our design and simulation platform at https://design.3doptix.com/lp1.html
About 3DOptix
3DOptix started the online optical design and simulation platform to get more done in a frictionless remote environment. Our easy reliable and innovative optical cloud platform provides optical CAD Design, simulations, and widgets services. 3DOptix helps optical designers create better designs with higher efficiency and a clear path to implementation.
Founded in 2017, 3DOptix is a spin-off company from the Femto-Nano laboratory at Tel Aviv University and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Media Contact:
3DOptix
press@3doptix.com
www.3doptix.com
+1 347-774-0185
Dany Green
3DOptix
+1 347-774-0185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn