3DOptix Releases Genesis - GPU cloud-based ray tracing, CAD Integration, and advanced analysis

3DOptix, a leader in cloud optical simulation, launches Genesis, a powerful GPU cloud-based ray tracing, software with advanced analysis capabilities
3Doptix Genesis is a game changer for optical simulation and presentation. A real true-to-life visualization that was previously unimaginable”
— 3DOptix CEO
REHOVOT, ISRAEL, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Optical Design is here. 3DOptix, the world's first GPU cloud-based non-sequential optical simulation software, a leader in cloud optical simulation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of 3Doptix Genesis, a powerful true-to-life optical simulation platform for optical engineers, application engineers, and system engineers.
3Doptix Genesis represents a major breakthrough in optical simulation technology, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in a powerful and intuitive platform to create a truly immersive optical simulation experience. With its innovative cloud-based architecture and advanced GPU acceleration, 3Doptix Genesis provides optical engineers, application engineers, and system engineers with an unmatched level of flexibility and scalability for optical simulation and optical product presentation.
At the heart of 3Doptix Genesis is its cutting-edge GPU cloud technology, which enables users to run optical simulations at an unparalleled speed. This allows optical engineers to quickly and accurately explore a wide range of design options and optimize their systems with ease.
"3Doptix Genesis is a game changer for optical simulation and presentation," said 3DOptix CEO Gil Noy. "We've developed a platform that combines the power of cloud computing with advanced GPU acceleration to provide users with a level of speed, accuracy, and a true-to-life visualization that was previously unimaginable. This will help our customers bring their products to market faster and more efficiently."
In addition to its exceptional speed and accuracy, 3Doptix Genesis also offers a range of powerful features to support the design and analysis of complex optical systems. These include a comprehensive library of optical components, advanced analysis tools, and an intuitive interface that simplifies the design process.
With 3Doptix Genesis, optical engineers can simulate the behavior of light in complex optical systems with unprecedented speed and accuracy, making it an essential tool for a wide range of industries.
