Business Reporter: US companies increasingly opt for nearshoring in Canada when retaining and recruiting tech talent

How Canada has become the #1 destination for relocating talent and building teams for its neighbour
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lucie Morrison, Community and Communications Lead for MobSquad, talks about how many companies are relocating technology professionals from the US and around the world to Canada to help ease the ongoing technology talent shortage in the US – this is largely a result of the annual cap on H-1B visas, the most popular way for US companies to hire foreign skilled technology workers. For example, in 2022, 74 per cent of people (or over 350,000 people) who applied for an H-1B visa to the US were rejected.
While having team members located around the globe has grown in popularity over the last few years, companies do experience setbacks when working with disparate teams, such as communication and time zone challenges, IP protection issues, and declining corporate culture. Little wonder then that Canada – being relatively close and sharing time zones with its southern neighbour – has become a logical choice for US companies to relocate global talent. Even more so, Canada has welcoming immigration policies and no cap on visas administered annually.
For companies without a footprint in Canada, MobSquad can act as their virtual subsidiary for recruiting and relocating tech talent in Canada. In addition to taking care of all immigration and administration procedures, the company provides comprehensive services including payroll, taxes, benefits, office space and team-building initiatives. They also provide relocation and resettlement support to those they relocate, including for their families. Through their partnership with the Canadian government, MobSquad can help technology professionals obtain a work permit in Canada in as little as six weeks, and permanent residency in six to 12 months.
To read more about how US companies can retain or grow their teams in Canada, including specific relocation stories, click here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
