Business Reporter: Clarity of purpose, engagement and perseverance

How to ensure maximum leverage for corporate charitable programmes
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, the Charities Aid Foundation share insight about the structures businesses can adopt to set up impactful corporate foundations to drive positive societal change. Although no legal definition for a corporate foundation exists in the UK, companies have different frameworks that they can adopt to support social and environmental issues through corporate giving. They can set up an independent entity registered with the Charity Commission, or an integrated foundation structured through a Donor Advised Fund or DAF or launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme using the company’s funds. To make the charitable effort most effective and impactful, businesses can structure their foundation to best suit their ambitions, resources and requirements.
To ensure maximum impact both clarity of purpose and strong alignment to business purpose is key. Corporate foundations operate most effectively when they are fully integrated into a company’s strategy and a defined purpose, aligned to identified outcomes, allows communication about the corporate foundation to be clear and impactful too. To ensure the engagement of those involved in offering and receiving support, both internal and external stakeholders ranging from employees to communities, local authorities and the media should be kept informed. In the Charities Aid Foundations’ experience successful corporate foundations should create shared, long-lasting value for both the cause area and the company, where impact can be concretely measured.
To learn more about how best practice for impactful corporate foundations, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
Charities Aid Foundation is a leading charity and bank seeking to connect vital organisations, institutions and individuals working to ensure everyone has a stake in the future. For over 95 years, it has acted as a meeting point for companies, private philanthropists, fellow foundations, governments, charities and not-for-profit enterprises.
