Governor Abbott Appoints Cantrell To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, April 12 - April 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alicia Cantrell to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2025. The Committee reviews applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Alicia Cantrell of Houston is chief operating officer of the Coalition Por For Texas and serves on the advisory council of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast. She attended the University of Houston – Downtown.

