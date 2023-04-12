West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Headliner Acts for Summer Festival Lineup

West Fest Chicago will offer a weekend of headliners on the Bass by the Pound Stage including Nikki Nair’s back-to-back set with Anna Morgan on Friday, a Saturday house set from Mark Farina, and headlining Sunday for his 15th year is house music legend, Derrick Carter.
Summer festivals Include Do Division Street Fest, West Fest Chicago and Dancing in the Streets
The 2023 lineup is sure to excite music lovers and festival-goers alike. We're trilled to welcome some very exciting headliners to the stages at Do Division, West Fest, and Dancing in the Streets.”
— Kaylen Ralph: Director of Communications & Marketing, WTCC
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Town Chamber of Commerce (WTCC) is pleased to announce the 2023 headliners for Do Division Street Fest, West Fest Chicago, and Dancing in the Streets. This year's lineup is sure to excite music lovers and festival-goers alike, with top-notch musical acts taking center stage.
Talent includes a range of artists from a variety of genres kicking off with Do Division Street Fest (June 2-4) featuring W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc), Dan Deacon, and Bobby Oroza on the Empty Bottle Stage, and Jesse Royal and Vundabar on the Subterranean stage. Following that, West Fest Chicago (July 7-9) will offer a weekend of headliners on the Bass by the Pound Stage including Nikki Nair’s back-to-back set with Anna Morgan on Friday, a Saturday house music set from the incomparable Mark Farina, and headlining Sunday for his 15th year is house music legend, Derrick Carter. Continuing WTCC’s festival lineup is Dancing in the Streets (August 4-6) with the On Tour Stage welcoming headliners Magic Bus on Friday, Wood Street Bloodhounds on Saturday, and Afro Dead with Rock & Rye on Sunday.
In addition to the live music and activities for all ages, the festivals will feature an array of local vendors, food, and drink options from Goose Island, White Claw and Deep Eddy Vodka. The West Town Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the local community and fostering a sense of pride and unity among residents and visitors alike. This year’s multi-festival benefactors include "Friends of" Talcott Fine Arts Academy, A N Pritzker Public School, LaSalle II Magnet School and Jose De Diego Community Academy. For more information on the West Town Chamber of Commerce's upcoming summer festival season, please visit www.westtownchamber.org/events-festivals.
FESTIVAL IMAGERY Click here for past festival imagery.
ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. For more info: www.westtownchamber.org.
