West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Headliner Acts for Summer Festival Lineup

West Fest Chicago will offer a weekend of headliners on the Bass by the Pound Stage including Nikki Nair’s back-to-back set with Anna Morgan on Friday, a Saturday house set from Mark Farina, and headlining Sunday for his 15th year is house music legend, Derrick Carter.

Do Division Street Fest will feature W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc), Dan Deacon, and Bobby Oroza on the Empty Bottle Stage, and Jesse Royal and Vundabar on the Subterranean stage as headliners.