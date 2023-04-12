IDOT invites applications for $2.5 million in transit grants

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, April 12 - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that applications are now being accepted for a competitive grant program that aims to expand safe, equitable access to public transportation throughout the state. Selected projects will feature transit opportunities while furthering the goals of IDOT's The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that applications are now being accepted for a competitive grant program that aims to expand safe, equitable access to public transportation throughout the state. Selected projects will feature transit opportunities while furthering the goals of IDOT's Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan





The grants will fund studies on planning and preliminary engineering issues regarding public multimodal, intermodal and non-motorized transportation. Previously chosen projects focused on topics ranging from bus-on-shoulder travel to transit equity, trails and bikeways, transit system expansion, travel behavior of people with disabilities and transportation for veterans.





The program's total funding is $2.5 million, with awards averaging $200,000 and requiring a 20% non-federal match. Applicants can request IDOT provide this match, particularly if the study benefits a historically disadvantaged community.





Governmental entities such as counties, metropolitan planning agencies, municipalities, state agencies, public transit agencies and state universities are urged to apply.





Applications must be submitted to IDOT by 5 p.m. on May 24. Awards will be announced this summer.



