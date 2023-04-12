Wednesday, April 12

WA House votes to keep drug possession a misdemeanor

The Washington House passed legislation early Wednesday that if passed into law would keep drug possession as a misdemeanor in the state. The policy differs from the version passed by the Washington Senate last month, so its passage in the House isn’t the final word, but it is a milestone as the Legislature nears the end of its session. “Incarceration never did anything for me except add another layer of trauma to my life and to the lives of my children,” said Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton. Simmons said the bill was “very hard” for her to vote on but that the bill would help build “a system that has multiple pathways to recovery.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Idaho bans abortion ‘trafficking’ for minors. What it means for WA residents, caregivers

A law recently passed in Idaho aims to curb Idahoans from searching for reproductive care out of state. This could spell trouble for Washington state health care providers. Although abortion is legal in Washington, Idaho’s law, in a way, is challenging the freedoms of the Evergreen State. In March, Idaho’s attorney general, Raúl Labrador, indicated on several occasions he intends to prosecute anyone who disregards Idaho’s recent abortion statute. There are three bills currently in the Washington Legislature that aim to protect Washington state health care providers. Continue reading at Olympian. (Sarah A. Miller)

Duplex influx? Middle housing passes hurdle in Washington Senate

A slimmed version of a bill to allow more duplexes or fourplexes in cities across Washington is on its way to becoming law. The “middle housing” proposal passed the state Senate 35-14 on Tuesday. It previously passed 75-21 in the state House of Representatives, where it must receive one more approval before heading to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. Most cities across the state would be required to allow denser types of housing on lots – an attempt to shift zoning laws away from decades of only allowing single-family homes. It’s one of a number of proposals making its way through the Legislature this year as lawmakers attempt to address the state’s growing housing and homelessness crisis. “This bill is a direct response to a problem we have all recognized over and over again,” Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, said on the floor. “We simply don’t have enough housing.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Axios

King County’s population is growing again

Pet insurance will have to abide by new rules in Washington (Stanford)

Columbian

Lower taxes lure business from Portland to Clark County

Report underscores need for affordable housing in Vancouver

City of Vancouver finds 3 wells exceed state levels for PFAS

Opinion: In Our View: Congress should codify abortion policy

The Daily News

Bill would let more WA homeowners qualify for property tax breaks

Everett Herald

Forest Service wins Stillaguamish logging suit over conservation group

House passes bill giving police greater ability to undertake pursuits (Peterson, Farivar)

Paine Field, housing crunch are hot-button issues at annual update

Comment: In normal times, we can argue gray areas; now isn’t normal

Comment: State’s decade of retail cannabis a work in progress

News Tribune

State Attorney General’s Office sues puppy retailer in Pierce County for deception

Northwest Asian Weekly

WA state recognizing Ramadan will help connect Muslims and non-Muslims

Olympian

Idaho bans abortion ‘trafficking’ for minors. What it means for WA residents, caregivers

WA Senate passes reproductive ‘shield law.’ Bill now heads for the governor’s desk (Hansen, Trudeau)

Peninsula Daily News

Police gain greater ability for pursuit in House bill (Van De Wege, Chapman)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle mayor proposes zoning changes to boost industrial areas

Boeing beats Airbus on orders and deliveries in March

Why employers hold a critical key to the future of cities

SBA’s final rule will end longtime moratorium on new lenders

Design flaws at Sea-Tac’s new arrivals facility prompt legal battle

Seattle Medium

Inslee Appoints Eric Pettigrew As New Director Of The Washington State Lottery Commission

Seattle Times

Veterans program shows way to reducing all homelessness

Amazon warehouse work is getting safer but still more dangerous than 2020

Amid post-Roe landscape, WA lawmakers pass abortion ‘shield law’ (Hansen)

AG sues Puppyland over alleged false health guarantees, predatory loans

Laid-back Bellingham gets tough on drugs? It’s a sign for the rest of WA

WA House votes to keep drug possession a misdemeanor (Simmons, Goodman)

Lawmakers pass bill to change how WA cares for youth stuck in hospitals (Wilson C., Callan)

WA Senate passes bill allowing duplexes, fourplexes in single-family zones (Trudeau, Bateman, Mullet)

Opinion: WA’s capital gains tax will have unintended consequences

Sol De Yakima

Fundación UFW continúa asistencia a trabajadores agrícolas

Spokesman Review

Duplex influx? Middle housing passes hurdle in Washington Senate (Trudeau, Billig)

Change to Washington’s police pursuits law one step closer to reality with House approval (Goodman, Entenman, Hackney)

Opinion: Trans youth deserve to be seen, heard and cared for

Yakima Herald-Republic

YVC faculty and students call on Legislature to fully fund community colleges

Ecology: No water contamination detected around Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima, air monitoring continues

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Bill to loosen restrictions on police pursuits passes Washington state House (Fitzgibbon)

Washington sues Puppyland over alleged false health guarantees, predatory loans

KNKX Public Radio

Inflation eased in March but prices are still climbing too fast to get comfortable

Advocates push WA lawmakers to help undocumented immigrants cover health insurance premiums

KUOW Public Radio

WA Legislature passes bill aimed at reducing single-use plastics

2 words to understand amid abortion drug headlines: Today So Far

KXLY (ABC)

WA Senate passes “missing middle” bill to increase housing density (Bateman)

WA House passes bill to lower threshold for police pursuits (Hackney)

NW Public Radio

Drag show protests throughout Tri-Cities lead to death threat, vandalism — Part Three

Q13 TV (FOX)

Inslee signs bill to strengthen prosecution of hate crimes (Dhingra)

Cascadia Daily News

Walmart stores in Whatcom and Skagit to drop single-use bags

Crosscut

WA Senate passes “missing middle” bill to increase housing density (Bateman)

MyNorthwest

National SNAP benefit reduction squeezing local food banks