Wednesday, April 12

WA House votes to keep drug possession a misdemeanor
The Washington House passed legislation early Wednesday that if passed into law would keep drug possession as a misdemeanor in the state. The policy differs from the version passed by the Washington Senate last month, so its passage in the House isn’t the final word, but it is a milestone as the Legislature nears the end of its session. “Incarceration never did anything for me except add another layer of trauma to my life and to the lives of my children,” said Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton. Simmons said the bill was “very hard” for her to vote on but that the bill would help build “a system that has multiple pathways to recovery.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)
Idaho bans abortion ‘trafficking’ for minors. What it means for WA residents, caregivers
A law recently passed in Idaho aims to curb Idahoans from searching for reproductive care out of state. This could spell trouble for Washington state health care providers. Although abortion is legal in Washington, Idaho’s law, in a way, is challenging the freedoms of the Evergreen State. In March, Idaho’s attorney general, Raúl Labrador, indicated on several occasions he intends to prosecute anyone who disregards Idaho’s recent abortion statute. There are three bills currently in the Washington Legislature that aim to protect Washington state health care providers. Continue reading at Olympian. (Sarah A. Miller)
Duplex influx? Middle housing passes hurdle in Washington Senate
A slimmed version of a bill to allow more duplexes or fourplexes in cities across Washington is on its way to becoming law. The “middle housing” proposal passed the state Senate 35-14 on Tuesday. It previously passed 75-21 in the state House of Representatives, where it must receive one more approval before heading to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. Most cities across the state would be required to allow denser types of housing on lots – an attempt to shift zoning laws away from decades of only allowing single-family homes. It’s one of a number of proposals making its way through the Legislature this year as lawmakers attempt to address the state’s growing housing and homelessness crisis. “This bill is a direct response to a problem we have all recognized over and over again,” Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, said on the floor. “We simply don’t have enough housing.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)
