Folk/Americana Trio The Refugees to Release CALIFORNIA on May 19th, 2023

An Homage to Harmony-Focused California Bands of the 60s & 70s
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The trio of artists that is The Refugees emerged on the music scene as a verifiably unmatched force of talent, diversity, and experience. Each successful in their own right as a solo artist, Cidny Bullens, Deborah Holland and Wendy Waldman formed their unique and innovative group in 2007 and since that time have been wowing audiences, radio DJs, and music critics alike with their soaring harmonies, indelible musicianship, and unforgettably humorous stage presence.
Individually, The Refugees have logged almost five decades in the industry, with more than twenty solo albums and multiple Grammy Award nominations to their credit, featuring musical styles that blend country, rock, folk, blues and Americana. To describe them as eclectic would be an understatement. These three artists have utilized their intense drive and relentless passions to create an entirely new sound.
Their newest album, CALIFORNIA, ten cover songs of iconic, harmony-focused California bands of the 60s and 70s will be released on May 19th, 2023. One of the strongest components of The Refugees is their 3-part vocals. Cidny had suggested The Refugees record an album of some of the bands that featured 3-part harmonies and were a big influence on all three members. The band combed through many songs and finally narrowed it down to this list. These recordings are a tribute to, and, The Refugees own unique take on, classic recordings by The Beach Boys (“Good Vibrations,” “Sail On Sailor”), The Mamas and the Papas (“Monday Monday,” “Dedicated to the One I Love”), Crosby, Stills, and Nash (“You Don’t Have To Cry,” “Carry On,”), The Byrds (“So You Want To Be a Rock and Roll Star”), Sly and the Family Stone (“Stand”), The Flying Burrito Brothers (“Sin City”) and Buffalo Springfield (“For What It’s Worth”). Of course, The Refugees put their own unique stamp on each track, making CALIFORNIA not only a celebration of what was, but a revelation of the power these songs still hold today.
Cidny Bullens (formerly Cindy) got started as a studio back-up singer for Bob Crewe and then toured with Elton John. Cindy garnered two Grammy Award nominations for her work on the Grease Movie Soundtrack and her own album Desire Wire, has had several Nashville co-writes on the Country charts, scored the Award-winning documentary Space Between Breaths, and wrote the musical Islands which appeared on Broadway as a special tribute after 9/11. Cindy’s album Somewhere Between Heaven and Earth (1999) won AFIM’s Best Rock Album in 2000 and became a worldwide phenomenon for bereaved parents. In 2016 Cidny premiered his one person show Somewhere Between: Not an Ordinary Life. The show was voted Best Solo Show for 2016 by The Nashville Scene. His memoir, TransElectric: My Life as a Cosmic Rock Star, will be released in June, 2023
Deborah Holland began her career as the singer and songwriter for the critically acclaimed band, Animal Logic (with Stewart Copeland of the Police and virtuoso jazz-bassist Stanley Clarke). From 1987-1991 they released 2 albums, toured internationally, had videos on MTV, VH-1, and Much Music, made numerous TV appearances (David Letterman, The Tonight Show, etc.). One of the songs on Animal Logic II “Another Place,” is a duet with Jackson Browne. Deborah has released 6 solo albums, has scored and had dozens of songs placed in film and TV (Circuitry Man, Longmire, Highlander 11, My Name is Earl, The Beast, etc.), was a long-time music professor at California State University of Los Angeles, and then Langara College in Vancouver, BC. In 2022, Animal Logic released 2 new singles. She is a dual American-Canadian citizen.
Wendy Waldman is recognized as one of the leading recording artists and songwriters in music beginning with her acclaimed solo Warner Bros. records and then as a member of Bryndle (Karla Bonoff, Andrew Gold, Kenny Edwards). In 1973 Rolling Stone named her first album “singer-songwriter debut of the year.” She is responsible for penning dozens of songs for other artists including some of the best loved and most well-known songs of the past several decades including Vanessa Williams’ “Save the Best for Last,” and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s (and then Garth Brooks) version of “Fishin’ in the Dark.” She is highly regarded for her work as a record producer as well, overseeing countless projects in multiple genres, including Suzy Boguss, New Grass Revival, John Cowan, and international pop star Meitek Szczesniak.
Here’s what’s been said about The Refugees:
“It's a beautiful record! And a brilliant idea. Load up the woody with surfboards and head for the waves! This record makes me want to be a Beach Boy!” - Stewart Copeland
“Heavenly harmonies – Celestial singing. Sounds of stars in the making, with your songs as safe haven. Terrific.” - Michael Nesmith
“The Refugees offer up a terrific combination of engaging, passionate, and poetic songwriting, high-caliber musicianship, and gorgeous vocals. The combined musical pedigree of Cidny Bullens, Deborah Holland, and Wendy Waldman is unparalleled. Don't even think about missing an opportunity to catch them in concert.” - Anil Prasad from Innerviews, Guitar Player and Bass Player
“Like the name implies, The Refugees have seen a lot and survived... Listen to the disc and you'll know how- through raw talent!” - Rob Reinhart, Producer of Acoustic Café
“The Refugees have a spirit and light that captures your attention right from the downbeat until they've left the building. These are not just 3 very talented women, they are great entertainers.” - Sleepy John Sandidge, KPIG Radio
“The Refugees have something special. They can perform those harmonies that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young could not nail at Woodstock. They can pick their guitars. Hell, Deborah even played an accordion, Cidny a mandolin. And the material resonates.” - Bob Lefsetz, the Lefsetz Letter
