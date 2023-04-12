S.D. Highway 25 Closure Planned North of DeSmet

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Contact: Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

DE SMET, S.D. – On Thursday, April 13, 2023, S.D. Highway 25 will be closing for the planned construction from just north of De Smet to the south S.D. Highway 28 junction. This construction project includes grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing. The project completion date is Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/desmet-pcn-04xc-064u.

The contractor for this $18 million construction project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Huron, SD.

