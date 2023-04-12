Submit Release
S.D. Highway 25 Closure Planned North of DeSmet

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Contact:  Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

DE SMET, S.D. – On Thursday, April 13, 2023, S.D. Highway 25 will be closing for the planned construction from just north of De Smet to the south S.D. Highway 28 junction. This construction project includes grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing. The project completion date is Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/desmet-pcn-04xc-064u.

The contractor for this $18 million construction project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Huron, SD.

About SDDOT:  The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 -30-

S.D. Highway 25 Closure Planned North of DeSmet

