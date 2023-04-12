Sarcoma Foundation of America Brings the Race to Cure Sarcoma to Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced its inaugural Race to Cure Sarcoma Seattle, a 5K run/walk will be held on May 13, 2023, at Gas Works Park in Seattle, Wash. Proceeds from the event will fund research and sarcoma patient’s participation in clinical trials.

The race aims to build awareness for sarcoma, a rare cancer of bone and soft tissue, and to raise much-needed funds for innovative research that leads to less toxic and more treatment options for people diagnosed with the disease. The Seattle walk/run is a part of SFA’s national race series. More than 5,000 walkers, runners, and members of the sarcoma community took part in the 2022 Race to Cure Sarcoma raising over $1 million for sarcoma research.

Attending the race will be sarcoma survivor and Northbend, Wash., resident Lynette Veelman. Veelman was first diagnosed with chondrosarcoma in 2018 in her T7 vertebrae. She underwent a 13-hour surgery during which the surgeon was able to preserve her ability to walk. Three years later, she was successfully treated for a chondrosarcoma in her chest wall. Currently she is being treated for lung metastasis through an INBRX 109 study at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore., and her disease is stable. It is no surprise that friends refer to Veelman as “Wonder Woman,” especially because she regularly bikes 3-35 miles on a three-wheel recumbent bike. “It took a few years to rehab after my major surgery.” says Veelman. “But I kept at it.”

To register for the race or learn about other ways you can support the Race to Cure Sarcoma Seattle, go to https://p2p.onecause.com/seattle.



About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,000 people die from the disease.