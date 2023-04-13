Three TRX Exercises for a Total Body Workout
The Houstonian Club, a Platinum Club of America nationally renowned for its exceptional offerings, has just upped its game even further by adding state-of-the-art TRX Suspension equipment to one of its group exercise studios.
TRX, the Total Body Resistance Exercise, is a game-changing workout method, utilizing body weight and gravity as resistance for boosting strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, core, and joint stability.
The Houstonian Club's in-studio TRX equipment is not only a rarity for group exercise classes but a game changer for those looking to build muscle.
TRX workouts are suitable for anyone, regardless of their fitness level. There are many modifications available for every exercise, catering to beginners and advanced users.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Club, a Platinum Club of America nationally renowned for its exceptional offerings, has just upped its game even further by adding state-of-the-art TRX Suspension equipment to one of its group exercise studios. With such high-quality equipment available for in-studio use, The Houstonian Club is setting a new standard in the fitness community. Offering over 180 group exercise classes every week, the team at The Houstonian Club is constantly pushing the boundaries and finding new ways to keep things fresh, fun, and exciting for its members.
— Joei Didow, group exercise instructor at The Houstonian Club.
TRX, the Total Body Resistance Exercise, is a game-changing workout method, utilizing body weight and gravity as resistance for boosting strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, core, and joint stability. With its unique approach to resistance training, TRX Suspension Training boasts impressive results in less time than traditional fitness regimens.
Created by Randy Hetrick, a Navy SEAL Squadron Commander, the TRX suspension trainer was initially designed with just a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing in 1997. However, Hetrick refined the creation and brought it to the market in 2001. Since then, it has become a popular tool for premier athletes and fitness enthusiasts, with its scientifically proven ability to enhance total-body strength, stability, and cardiovascular health.
"TRX workouts are suitable for anyone, regardless of their fitness level," says Joei Didow, a group exercise instructor at The Houstonian Club. "There are many modifications available for every exercise, catering to beginners and advanced users. Plus, with so many different exercises and progression levels to choose from, it can keep their workout routine fresh and challenging."
According to Didow, during a TRX workout, individuals will continuously adjust the straps to various lengths and switch up their body positioning, allowing them to create different angles and intensities.
Didow details three TRX exercises everyone should try for a total body workout. She advises performing between four to eight of the following exercises for 60 seconds. Repeat two to three times, resting for two minutes between sets.
Power Pull
Targets: Lat, shoulder, oblique, and legs
Why: Doing a power pull on the TRX allows individuals to control the depth of the squat while opening the upper body for maximum strength gain. It's more efficient than doing lat rows with bulky weights.
High Squat with Power
Targets: Legs and core
Why: The TRX allows people to take advantage of gravity and use body weight for training. It is common to see this being performed in the high squat with power. This move can easily transition into a cardio move by adding a plyo or jog.
High Bicep
Targets: Core, bicep
Why: Individuals can increase the difficulty of this exercise by walking their feet toward the anchor point. Only the elbow joint moves and it's incredibly efficient at targeting the long head of the bicep. Unlike lifting dumbbells, it is hard cheat on this one.
Photos available here.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com/the-club
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/HoustonianClub
https://www.instagram.com/houstonianclub/
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram