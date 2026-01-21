The Houstonian Club Shares Expert Tips for Keeping 2026 Wellness Resolutions

The Houstonian Club fitness floor features more than 300 pieces of equipment supporting strength, cardio, and functional training. The Covery by The Houstonian Club, the first of its kind in Texas, offers innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery, promote self-care, and support mental well-being. Morning movement and consistent habits are central themes in The Houstonian Club’s approach to long term health. Personal trainers at The Houstonian Club help members build realistic goals that support long term consistency. Group exercise classes at The Houstonian Club are led by instructors offering evidence based guidance for sustainable wellness.

As January winds down, The Houstonian Club offers expert guidance to help wellness habits stay consistent all year.

The most successful wellness resolutions are simple and realistic. Prioritizing movement, recovery, and balance creates results that last.” — Hardy Pollard, Houstonian Club Group Exercise Instructor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first month of 2026 comes to a close, many New Year’s wellness resolutions begin to fade. Motivation that felt strong on January 1 can slip as schedules change and old routines fall back into place. This is a typical pattern, but it does not mean goals are out of reach. The Houstonian Club , known as one of the nation’s leading fitness and wellness destinations , offers practical guidance to help members stay consistent beyond January. With a fully equipped fitness floor featuring more than 300 pieces of equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, three temperature-controlled resort pools, and extensive racquet sports, including pickleball, The Houstonian Club has long supported evidence-based approaches to healthy habits.The Houstonian Club's staff of highly trained fitness and wellness professionals offers an evidence-based approach that will help those who want to make wellness a daily part of their routines.Start With Realistic Goals: Many resolutions fail because goals are set too high, too quickly.“Focus on building consistency with realistic goals and adjust after the first few weeks. Small changes are more likely to last,” said James Hardy, Houstonian Club Personal Trainer.“The most successful wellness resolutions are simple and realistic. Prioritizing movement, recovery, and balance creates results that last,” said Hardy Pollard, Houstonian Club Group Exercise Instructor.Build Habits That Support Consistency: Preparation makes follow-through easier.“Put on your workout clothes first thing in the morning or lay them out the night before. If you have that mindset, you will be more likely motivated to exercise,” said Colleen Kennedy, Houstonian Club Group Exercise Instructor.“Health is a daily practice, not a seasonal goal. Consistency turns intention into lifelong wellbeing,” said Aliyeh Mendi, Houstonian Club Pilates Instructor.Fuel and Hydrate with Intention: Nutrition does not need to be complicated.“Stick with the basics. Know your calorie needs, stay hydrated, prioritize protein, stay consistent, adjust as your weight changes and results will follow,” said Daniel Oliver, Houstonian Club Personal Trainer.“Lasting results come from habits, not perfection. Focus on consistent meals, hydration, and planning for busy days. Real progress comes from preparation—not willpower,” said Elayna Nunley, Houstonian Club Registered Dietitian.Support Mood, Energy, and Recovery: Wellness goes beyond workouts.“Fifteen minutes of morning sunlight can improve mood, energy, and sleep. A short walk early in the day makes a difference,” said Haley Fountain, Houstonian Club Yoga Instructor.“Dedicating thirty to sixty minutes of recovery each week helps support all other goals. Recovery modalities, including red light therapy, cryotherapy, compression, and infrared sauna, can be easily incorporated into a weekly wellness regime and will do wonders for your body,” said Taylor Decell, Covery Lead Nurse.Celebrate Progress and Stay Connected: Progress builds momentum.“Celebrate all your wins. No matter how small, progress is still progress, so celebrate yourself when you notice positive change,” said Susy Crosser, Houstonian Club Group Exercise and Yoga Instructor.“You do not have to do it alone. A workout partner adds accountability and can make exercising more enjoyable and engaging. Most importantly, shared workouts turn fitness into quality time, helping healthy habits stick for the long run,” said Patti Plagmann, Houstonian Club Personal Trainer.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

