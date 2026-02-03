Trellis Spa and The Houstonian Hotel offer Thoughtful and Indulgent Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s season at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, where curated wellness experiences, serene surroundings, and thoughtful indulgences invite guests to slow down and reconnect throughout February. The Houstonian’s Valentine’s Day to Remember package transforms mid-February stays into a romantic retreat, complete with elegant accommodations, in-room prosecco and chocolates, and full access to the Houstonian Club’s wellness amenities. Trellis Spa at The Houstonian offers elevated Valentine’s experiences all month long, from personalized Cupid Concierge services to Galentine’s gatherings and restorative spa rituals designed for connection and relaxation.

Guests can expect elevated spa rituals, social wellness, and serene hotel stays designed to encourage connection, relaxation, and a little everyday luxury.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s season, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa invites guests to slow down and celebrate connection with curated experiences at Trellis Spa and throughout the 27-acre property. From romantic spa escapes to Galentine’s gatherings and concierge-planned surprises, February offers a relaxing approach to celebrating love in an elegant setting full of Southern hospitality.At Trellis Spa, guests can elevate their Valentine’s plans with the Cupid Concierge, a personalized service designed to take the pressure out of planning. From florals and champagne to sweet treats and spa touches, the Cupid Concierge coordinates every detail so couples can simply arrive and relax with a seamless experience. Guests may contact the spa’s reservations team to begin customizing their visit.Friendship takes center stage at Trellis Spa on February 13 during the reservation-only Besties and Bubbles Galentine’s Day event. This evening combines skincare, wellness, and fun with a guided Natura Bissé skincare session led by an international trainer. Guests will enjoy hands-on techniques, an educational discussion focused on nourishing skin and the body, celebratory sips, and light bites, all in a festive setting designed for friends to unwind together.Throughout February, Trellis Spa will also offer a full selection of curated spa experiences. With names like Forever Love, Cupid's Arrow, Indulgence, and Girl's Day Out, these packages make Trellis Spa a destination for couples, friends, and anyone seeking a restorative solo escape during the month of love. The packages combine signature massages, facials, pedicures, and thoughtful enhancements, designed to encourage rest, reconnection, and pampering.Valentine’s Day celebrations continue with a special overnight experience available for mid-February stays. With the Valentine's Day to Remember package, guests are welcomed into elegant guest rooms and suites with romantic in-room touches, including a bottle of prosecco and artisan chocolates. This specially curated experience is designed for couples who want to turn Valentine’s Day into a relaxed getaway, whether for one night or a long weekend. Guests will have access to the Houstonian Club with over 200 group exercise classes, 300 pieces of exercise equipment, and three temperature-controlled pools. Additional amenities, such as floral arrangements or romantic turndown services, may be arranged through the hotel concierge.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.