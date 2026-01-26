The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Introduces the Trellis Getaway: A Rendezvous Rooted in Luxury and Wellness

Trellis Spa's Soaking Pools & Garden features a quiet garden with a relaxing firepit for couples to share meaningful moments. The new Trellis Getaway package includes a $200 per night credit at the spa for couples who want to enjoy time together. The Trellis Spa Two-Gether Suite is a place where couples may enjoy treatment services at the same time. The Trellis Spa Dining Menu features seasonal and fresh seafood, salads, charcutrie and more, in a relaxed setting overlooking the property's wooded meadow.

This escape features Trellis Spa indulgence, early arrival, welcome cocktails, and a nightly $200 spa credit.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa invites couples to escape into refined relaxation with the new Trellis Getaway , a thoughtfully curated hotel package designed for romance, renewal, and indulgence.Recently named Travel + Leisure’s #1 Resort in Texas , The Houstonian pairs its legendary hospitality with its award-winning Trellis Spa to create an effortless romantic retreat. Guests enjoy specially priced accommodations, early noon check-in, two handcrafted welcome cocktails, and a $200 nightly spa credit to luxuriate at Trellis Spa.At Trellis, couples may choose from a full menu of restorative experiences, including signature massages, customized facials, revitalizing body treatments, and indulgent spa rituals ideal for two. The credit may also be applied toward spa dining, gratuities, or Trellis Spa boutique purchases, allowing guests to tailor their stay to their personal wellness preferences.Beyond the spa, the Trellis Getaway hotel package includes access to the exclusive Houstonian Club, three temperature-controlled pools, a curated calendar of events, complimentary self-parking, no resort fees, and a flexible 48-hour cancellation policy.Blending romance with elevated wellness, the Trellis Getaway is an ideal weekend rendezvous, where time slows, senses awaken, and connection takes center stage.Package details:The Trellis Getaway must be booked at least seven days in advance and is based on availability. Not available for groups. The $200 spa credit is per room, per night, applied at checkout to Trellis Spa services and holds no cash value.For reservations or more information, visit www.Houstonian.com About The Houstonian Hotel, Club & SpaSet on 27 secluded acres in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian is an iconic independent luxury destination known for its world-class wellness offerings, exceptional service, and timeless elegance.

