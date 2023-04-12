Before his career in music began, Yusuf / Cat Stevens studied at Hammersmith School of Art having been inspired as a young boy by his uncle: a well-known Swedish painter, Hugo Wickman. Fans will be familiar with the illustrative album covers created by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, among them the iconic cover artworks featured on the triple-platinum releases, Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat.
Printed in lightfast inks onto heavyweight archival cotton rag paper, the Another Side of Time fine art print is available with or without ash-wood framing. With fewer than ten artworks left in the edition, secure your signed print at CatStevensPrint.com.
You just read:
<i>Another Side of Time</i> - Last Available Copies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.