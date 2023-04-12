Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint.

There were 2,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,733 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/7/23 0951 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moore Ln, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Casey Humphrey
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/7/23 at approximately 0951 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the area of Moore Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed that Humphrey had assaulted a household member. Humphrey was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Humphrey was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/22 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
BAIL: 5,000
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881