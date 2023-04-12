Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5001655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/7/23 0951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moore Ln, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Casey Humphrey

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/7/23 at approximately 0951 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the area of Moore Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed that Humphrey had assaulted a household member. Humphrey was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Humphrey was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/22 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

BAIL: 5,000

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881