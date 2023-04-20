Fitzgerald Auto Mall Commitment to Sustainability is Stronger than Ever

Fitzgerald Auto Mall’s operating energy was offset by the solar canopy with savings against average of $184,000 this past year
Fitzgerald is committed to sustainability and supporting the community by reducing its environmental footprint. Increasing investments in clean energy also makes perfect business sense”
— Jack Fitzgerald
NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Day, Fitzgerald Auto Mall reinforces its commitment to eco-friendly practices with their 2022 energy offset report from their solar canopy. For the sixth year in a row, Fitzgerald Auto Mall’s solid waste recycling percentage increased to 87.3%, which is more than twice the national average for businesses.
Fitzgerald is thrilled to report that in 2022, 83% of Fitzgerald Auto Mall’s operating energy was offset by the solar canopy with savings against average of $184,000 this past year. Fitzgerald’s solar canopy was installed in May 2019 and has 2,435 panels covering approximately 45,168 square feet. It is the largest of any car dealer in the DMV and it is believed to be the largest solar canopy east of the Mississippi River. FitzMall maintains an Environmental Management System that goes above and beyond simply meeting environmental laws and regulations—it extends into everyday practices and business decisions. All electricity at Fitzgerald facilities is purchased from renewable energy sources, using 100 percent wind power at all its dealerships in Maryland. It is the first automotive dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the highest recognition available for quality management, with a focus on the environment. They were also the first dealership group to become an EPA Green Power Partner Member of the EPA Green Power Leadership Club and a long-standing member of the Clean Energy Partnership in Maryland. “Fitzgerald is committed to sustainability and supporting the community by reducing its environmental footprint. Increasing investments in clean energy also makes perfect business sense,” said Jack Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall, an employee-owned company continues its commitment to implementing eco-friendly initiatives and has an environmental team that works to evaluate the company’s environmental policy, objectives, and ongoing progress on a regular basis.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Mall represents over twenty brands in 26 showrooms in three states. The #FitzWay, there’s just no better way to go! www.FitzMall.com
