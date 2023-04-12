TCEQ approves fines totaling $324,106

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $275,652 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and seven public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on April 11, the executive director approved penalties totaling $48,454 against 16 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2023.