SafePlay Golf now offering full Design/Build Services for residential landscaping and backyard putting greens

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SafePlay® Golf, the leader in synthetic turf solutions for over 30 years, announced recently that it is now offering full design/build services for residential landscaping and backyard putting greens to homeowners across the U.S.
“When you consider all of the benefits, it becomes clear that a custom-made putting green in your backyard is not really a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity,” said Brent Paschal owner of SafePlay Golf.
It doesn’t matter where you live, at some point everyone who loves golf has looked out their back window and pictured a professionally built putting green or practice area in their backyard. A backyard green makes practice more convenient, looks great and, ultimately, shaves strokes off your game.
The problem is that while most people can envision having that custom built green in their backyard, they don’t know how to make it a reality.
The solution is SafePlay Golf. Utilizing its 30+ years of experience as a leader in the synthetic turf industry, SafePlay will design/build and install the practice area or putting green of your dreams and make it a reality.
Given all the variables with installations in terms of size, location, undulations, speed and level of required care, SafePlay ensures that each installation matches the requirements and preferences of each customer.
“We have designers and specialists that put it all together, working to the customer’s design or vision,” said Paschal. “Every step of the way we communicate with customers on the turf we’re using, the square footage, the undulation and making sure they get exactly what they want.”
For the landscape areas around the green, SafePlay utilizes a much longer, grass-like fiber, called SafePlay Plus. It’s filled with a unique patented system of chemically bonded rubber granules and loose rubber granules which form a base within the blades to create the feel and playability of real grass and real soil. This revolutionary new product looks like grass and feels like grass and many homeowners choose to replace their lawns with this product due to its year-round lush color and appearance and lack of maintenance required.
So stop dreaming about that custom built putting green, contact SafePlay Golf at (903) 862-3023 and make it a reality today!
