HEVIAS celebrates the Mavericks of the World with its Ultra-Rare Exotic Loafer in Reticulated Python
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hevias, a luxury men’s lifestyle brand based out of Dallas, Texas, announced the release of its ultra-rare exotic leather loafer, the Sprinter in Midnight, today.
ABOUT THE SPRINTER
Meet the all-season driver that should be in every man’s closet. Handmade using the finest Reticulated Python Leather, the Sprinters flexible, slip resistant outsole and lightweight design make it versatile and easy to wear all day – and all night. And with its glove-like feel, you won’t need socks, or an excuse to wear these wherever the moment takes you, from the office to the cocktail party and beyond. Drive on.
DETAILS
- Construction: Kiowa Construction, handsewn on the last.
- Shell: Genuine Reticulated Python Leather.
- Liner: Soft Calfskin lining.
- Insole: Custom Mold Arch Support PU cushion detachable lined with natural calfskin suede.
- Sole: Injected TPU outsole, slip resistant, absorbs impact, soft and durable.
- Features: Handmade in Mexico. One full piece of leather that goes from the bottom to top, makes your foot mold perfectly like a slipper. Glove like feel & no break in needed.
For more information on The Sprinter in Midnight click here: https://hevias.com/collections/loafers/products/sprinter-reticulated-python-leather-penny-loafer?variant=39545090113731
Hevias contains an expanding portfolio of exclusive handmade leather goods including boots, loafers, leather goods, and accessories. The identity of the brand is rooted in traditional handmade leather-crafting techniques applied to modern style. Handmade craftsmanship and respect for tradition is evident with each piece.
Founder Rian McCartan remarks drawing from his desire to support traditional and sustainable practices while creating exceptional quality products that span generations. “In an Amazon next-day disposable world we wanted to demonstrate that some things should take time and last forever,” said McCartan.
The Exotic Collection boasts small-batch leathers hard to find stateside which can now be purchased from the Hevias website at www.hevias.com.
Press inquiries and requests for samples for review should be directed to Joe Wieczorek joe@themediagroupinc.com (847) 812-7396.
Joe Wieczorek
The Media Group, Inc.
+ 18478127396
joe@themediagroupinc.com