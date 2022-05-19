TecTecTec Announces the Release of its KLYR Pocket-Sized Rangefinder
EINPresswire.com/ -- TecTecTec, an optical innovation company that engineers rangefinders with industry leading features, unveiled its brand new KLYR pocket-sized rangefinder today.
The pocket-size KLYR by TecTecTec is approximately 30% smaller than the average rangefinder on the market but while it’s extremely light and compact it’s loaded with features like a Belt Clip for quick and easy access, a Magnet to secure it on your Belt Clip or Golf Cart, a Carrying Case with a Magnetic Ball Marker, a convenient sliding ON/OFF Button that controls the Slope Function, and Target Lock Vibration.
The new KLYR by TecTecTec is offered in three different colors: BLACK, WHITE and HIGH-VIS YELLOW and retails for $199.99. https://us.tectectec.com/product/golf/golf-rangefinder/klyr/
“We hold several patents and have developed 100+ products for golfers over the past 8 years,” said Steve Henneman, Global Sales Director for TecTecTec. “Our team spans across the oceans which gives us a unique advantage. We absolutely lean on different geographic markets for inspiration and ideation. In my opinion, the new KLYR rangefinder is the most exciting product we’ve ever brought to market.”
About TecTecTec
TecTecTec is a manufacturing company driven by one motto. “Only What You Need.” It started in 2014 by two brothers from Vannes, France who both happened to be engineers following in their father’s footsteps. Within a short period of time, TecTecTec rose to be the #1 Rangefinder on Amazon between 2016-2020, Their model was simple; Innovation and Precision for a fair price. As the pioneering Rangefinder Co. to go direct to consumer, they were able to offer new features and technology for half the price as other industry leaders. Between 2020 and present day, the price point wars have been fought with a race to the bottom as it relates to quality.
Many knock off and marketing only companies have entered into the space with one thing in mind. Lowest Price or Finest Spice, both leave the consumer hollow and disappointed. TecTecTec has been around for quite a while and has always put the golfer first. They innovate and ask the questions. What is it that will enhance on course joy? What do people truly want? TecTecTec are disruptors, engineering equipment for everyone by everyone.
For more information on TecTecTec visit their website https://us.tectectec.com/.
Media members interested in reviewing any of the TecTecTec products for 2022 should contact Joe Wieczorek of The Media Group at joe@themediagroupinc.com or (847) 812-7396.
Joseph Wieczorek
