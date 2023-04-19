Lovell and NelDerm Partner to Prevent Pressure Injuries in DoD, VA Medical Centers with Pressure Offloading Device

By leveraging Lovell’s reputation and government touchpoints, we are thrilled to gain access to VA and DoD organizations, allowing us to expand our mission and help more people.”
— Kevin Nelson, CEO and Founder of NelDerm
BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services is pleased to announce a partnership with NelDerm, an innovator of customer-led solutions for the management and prevention of pressure injuries through the continuum of care for the acute, long-term and home health settings. Lovell will represent NelDerm as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor in the federal space.
“As a growing company committed to quality of life and skin health, we look forward to the impact this partnership can have for our veterans nationwide,” said Kevin Nelson, CEO and Founder of NelDerm. “By leveraging Lovell’s reputation and government touchpoints, we are thrilled to gain access to VA and DoD organizations, allowing us to expand our mission and help more people.”
NelDerm’s HeelP.O.D.™ is the only pressure offloading device that enables full heel access and visual assurance of effective offloading, allowing continuous use during wound debridement and dressing changes. The conforming memory foam design provides the durability and comfort for each patient’s extended care needs. Research reveals that in comparison to standard offloading boots, HeelP.O.D. takes 87.5% less time to apply and 57.5% less time to remove, making it exceptionally easy to use. Nurses who compared it to other offloading boots claimed to be more satisfied with HeelP.O.D.’s offloading capability, comfort, cleanability and ease of use.1,2
This partnership announcement comes with the news that NelDerm’s HeelP.O.D.™ has been approved on major government contract vehicles overseen by the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Government customers can now find the HeelP.O.D.™ on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and ECAT. Listing products on these contracts through Lovell gives government customers the dual benefit of a streamlined acquisition process while working towards their SDVOSB procurement goal.
“With the current devices, the heel cannot be visualized and that’s what we love about the HeelP.O.D. It facilitates quick skin checks and has high performance in terms of offloading,” said Jennifer Cordray, Wound Care Certified Nurse Practitioner.
ABOUT NELDERM
In 2020, NelDerm conducted a customer-survey revealing significant pain points amongst customers using standard of care pressure offloading devices, uncovering an unmet need. HeelP.O.D. was invented by CEO and Founder Kevin Nelson in collaboration with Dr. David Perse, bringing forth the first commercialized version of the patent-pending P.O.D. technology for treatment and prevention of pressure injuries. Learn more at www.nelderm.com.
ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Lovell partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Sources:
1. Canales MB et al: “NelDerm HeelP.O.D. Versus Pressure Relief Ankle Foot Orthosis: A Preliminary Investigation.”
2. Trial Survey: Internal Data. Georgia, May 2022.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here