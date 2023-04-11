IWTC Corry Station Conducts Change of Command

Capt. Blythe A. Blakistone served as the guest speaker and Capt. Christopher G. Bryant, commanding officer, Center of Information Warfare Training (CIWT), officiated the event.

The change of command is a time honored ceremony that represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another.

“This is a long standing tradition that dates back to the Roman Legions; passing the commanding officer baton in front of the troops as witnesses to signify a new leader would take them into battle,” said Blakistone.

Blakistone acknowledged that Schley led the schoolhouse during the COVID-19 pandemic, an extremely difficult time in the world.

“She stepped into the position with grace, confidence, and solid decision making abilities and successfully continued to guide this command,” said Blakistone.

Bryant recognized that, “no officer navigates the arduous career of a naval officer and achieves command without the steadfast support of their family, and the help of friends and shipmates.”

Bryant said the pandemic shifted the whole mind set of how training takes place, and added that Schley’s performance was a testament to her leadership, creativity and resilience.

After Schley’s captain shoulder boards were affixed, said she was proud to report that IWTC Corry Station had successfully accomplished its mission during her time in command. She added that the broad talent and sheer will of those assigned to the command is on par with the best operational commands around the fleet, and that it possesses vast subject matter experts with a drive to deliver highly trained technicians.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coastguardsmen, Airmen and Guardians while they hone their tradecraft to do two basic but difficult things… Stand ready to deter war, and, if required, deliver intolerable costs against our adversaries,” said Manzolli of his new role as commanding officer of IWTC Corry Station.

IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

