Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals 2023 Advertising Awards announce the expansion of The Genius 100 Awards

In addition to the Genius 100 Inspiration Award, the Genius 100 Limitless Award and the Genius 100 Idea and Product of the Year are being launched in 2023

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® are announcing the 3rd year of their partnership. What started in 2021 as the Genius Inspiration Award, a special award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact, has now expanded into the Genius 100 Award category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

For 2023, in addition to the GENIUS 100 Inspiration Award, now in its 3rd year, the expanded category will include The Genius 100 Limitless Award and the Genius 100 Idea and Product of the Year Awards. This will be the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that will accept work from NGO’s. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four of these awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“New York Festivals is thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Genius 100 Foundation. Working together with this visionary organization that cultivates a global collective of brilliant minds dedicated to the expansion of knowledge and innovative solutions is the perfect partner to collaborate with to honor exceptional creative work,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions. “These unique, prestigious awards shine the spotlight on campaigns that inspire action and support the greater good.”

The Genius 100 Limitless Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with varying abilities and promotes unlimited inspiration.

Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. To showcase it, the entity must have produced creative (advertising/marketing/print/film) that demonstrates the idea for public consumption.

Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (established 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. Previous winners include: 2021- IKEA "For a Safe Home from Triad Advertising, Czech Republic and, in 2022, "The [uncertain] Four Seasons” produced by Jung von Matt AG, Germany.

The awards will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Amal Elsana Alh’jooj, Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell and Jose Miguel Sokoloff and Genius 100 Co-Founder, Rami Kleinmann.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to grow our partnership with New York Festivals Advertising Awards with the launch of three new Genius Awards, in addition to our original Genius Inspiration Award. These very special awards celebrate truly inspired work which has created outstanding, undeniable, and significant impact,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

For 2023, proceeds from entry fees into the Genius 100 Limitless Award will be donated to Luv Michael, (a NYC-based 501c3 non-profit dedicated to training, educating, and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community beyond the lives of their parents). Proceeds from the entry fees for the Genius 100 Inspiration, Idea of the Year and Product of the Year Awards will be donated to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (501c3).

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries. Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=11” mentality”.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US