Innova Solutions Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation for Fifth Consecutive Year

…We’re proud that AWS recognizes our commitment to excellence and continues to trust in our dedication to delivering a high-level of customer focus.” — Punish Malhotra, EVP & Global Head of Strategic Sales & Partnerships

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program for 2023. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Innova has achieved the AWS MSP designation.

The AWS MSP Program is designed to validate and promote AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced and Premier Tier Consulting Partners, providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers.

Innova Solutions helps customers solve complex business needs at any stage of their cloud adoption journey by leveraging next-generation business and technical best practices to build a holistic AWS-based business.

Punish Malhotra, EVP & Global Head of Strategic Sales & Partnerships at Innova Solutions, stated:

“Innova is delighted to achieve the AWS MSP designation once again. Over the years we have built strong AWS capabilities across areas like Migration, IoT, Data & Analytics, Security, App Modernization, and have developed solutions to help solve real world problems for our customers. We’re proud that AWS recognizes our commitment to excellence and continues to trust in our dedication to delivering a high-level of customer focus.”

In addition to the AWS MSP designation, Innova Solutions is a certified AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, an AWS IoT Core Delivery Partner, an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server Deliver Partner, and a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program.

To learn more about Innova Solutions’ AWS service offerings, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/partnerships/strategic-partnership/aws-partner/.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Innova Solutions employs approximately 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through our global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, we deliver strategic technology and business transformation solutions to our clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.