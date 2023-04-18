The Society for Diversity Ranks No. 61 on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

Global diversity education and certification leader jumps rank over 2022
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity, a global leader in diversity education and certification, is excited to announce it was ranked No. 61 on Inc. magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. Listing the most successful independent small businesses within that region, the Society debuted on the list at No. 98 one year prior, making this a jump by 37 in just one year.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest,” said Leah Smiley, President of The Society for Diversity. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to providing our clients with the best possible diversity education and certification solutions. We are excited to continue to grow and expand our reach in the years to come.”
Founded in 2009, the company is now a multi-million dollar enterprise with program participants in all 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries. It operates an active DEI professional association that offers DEI continuing education, a robust expert-led webinar schedule, diversity conferences, and more. Through the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, the Society confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials. Indicating an individual’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, the credentials are synonymous with organizational progress and leadership effectiveness.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine for our rapid growth,” said Derwin Smiley, CEO of The Society for Diversity. “This ranking is a reflection of our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible diversity education and certification solutions. We are excited to continue to grow and expand our reach in the years to come.”
Inc. listed companies that showed a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rates overall.
“This year’s regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
Properly planned and executed diversity training programs can positively impact cognitive behavioral change, allowing companies to understand and maximize employee contributions within a sustainable strategy. For more information about the Society’s programs, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org.
About The Society for Diversity
The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.com.
