WithIt to Honor Industry Mentors at a Special Edition of Annual WOW Awards
This year’s special edition of the WOW Awards will honor ten outstanding mentors including two major company initiatives that have made significant contributions to the development and success of women in the industry.
Emily Boyst, WithIt President and Hooker Furnishings’ Senior Director of Licensing and Special Projects, believes it’s important to give the industry’s mentors a moment in the spotlight.
WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors
The WOW Awards annual event recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional support for women in the home furnishings industry.
The WOW Awards is an annual event that recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and support for women in the home furnishings industry. This year’s special edition of the WOW Awards will honor ten outstanding mentors who have made significant contributions to the development and success of women in the industry.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, April 21st from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The Commons at Congdon Yards, located at 410 W English Rd in High Point, NC during High Point Market.
Emily Boyst, WithIt President and Hooker Furnishings’ Senior Director of Licensing and Special Projects, said she believes it’s important to give the industry’s mentors a moment in the spotlight.
“Women who are following in our footsteps and paving their way alongside us deserve support and guidance," Boyst said. "Mentorship is the key to transferring invaluable knowledge and pushing someone out of their comfort zone and into a place where they can achieve greatness. This is why we are so excited to honor men, women, and companies who are actively bettering our industry through their support and mentorship of women.”
A panel of judges scored nominations and are honored to name two businesses and eight individuals as the 2023 WOW Mentoring Award recipients:
Synchrony Advance 365 program
Wayfair DEI and pay equity initiatives
Laura Levinson, Valdese Weavers
Louise Traficanti, Eastern Accents
Nora Gomez, Nebraska Furniture Mart
Chris Cooley, Michael Alan Furniture & Design
Jeanne Chung, Cozy Stylish Chic
Karen Fallon, Hickory Chair
Mark Schumacher, North American Home Furnishings Association
Stephen Garrison, University Hall of Innovation and Marywood University
Tickets for the event are $50 for WithIt members and $60 for guests, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. All ticket sales will support the mission and work of WithIt to support and prepare the next generation of leaders in the home furnishings industry.
This year’s WOW Awards reception is sponsored by International Market Centers, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Jola, Skyline Furniture Manufacturing, Synchrony, Barbour Spangle Design, Congdon Yards, Norwalk Furniture, and the High Point Market Authority.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the WithIt website at www.withit.org.
About WithIt
Established in 1997, WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors in a wide range of categories all across the nation. WithIt is a non-profit supported by national sponsors who recognize the role women play in the home and furnishings industries and who are active partners in growing the organization, including International Market Centers, Furnitureland South, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Myriad Software, Synchrony Bank and more.
####
Amy Van Dorp
WithIt
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn