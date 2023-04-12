IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

WithIt to Honor Industry Mentors at a Special Edition of Annual WOW Awards

This year’s special edition of the WOW Awards will honor ten outstanding mentors including two major company initiatives that have made significant contributions to the development and success of women in the industry.

This year’s special edition of the WOW Awards will honor ten outstanding mentors including two major company initiatives that have made significant contributions to the development and success of women in the industry.

Emily Boyst, WithIt President and Hooker Furnishings’ Senior Director of Licensing and Special Projects, believes it’s important to give the industry’s mentors a moment in the spotlight.

Emily Boyst, WithIt President and Hooker Furnishings’ Senior Director of Licensing and Special Projects, believes it’s important to give the industry’s mentors a moment in the spotlight.

WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors

WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors

This year’s WOW Awards reception is sponsored by International Market Centers, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Jola, Skyline Furniture Manufacturing, Synchrony, Barbour Spangle Design, Congdon Yards, Norwalk Furniture, and the High Point Market Authority.

This year’s WOW Awards reception is sponsored by International Market Centers, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Jola, Skyline Furniture Manufacturing, Synchrony, Barbour Spangle Design, Congdon Yards, Norwalk Furniture, and the High Point Market Authority.

The WOW Awards annual event recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional support for women in the home furnishings industry.

Mentorship is the key to transferring invaluable knowledge and this is why we are so excited to honor men, women, and companies who are actively bettering our industry.”
— Emily Boyst, WithIt President
HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WithIt, the women’s leadership development network for the home and furnishings industries, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Special Mentoring Edition of the WOW Awards.

The WOW Awards is an annual event that recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and support for women in the home furnishings industry. This year’s special edition of the WOW Awards will honor ten outstanding mentors who have made significant contributions to the development and success of women in the industry.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, April 21st from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The Commons at Congdon Yards, located at 410 W English Rd in High Point, NC during High Point Market.

Emily Boyst, WithIt President and Hooker Furnishings’ Senior Director of Licensing and Special Projects, said she believes it’s important to give the industry’s mentors a moment in the spotlight.

“Women who are following in our footsteps and paving their way alongside us deserve support and guidance," Boyst said. "Mentorship is the key to transferring invaluable knowledge and pushing someone out of their comfort zone and into a place where they can achieve greatness. This is why we are so excited to honor men, women, and companies who are actively bettering our industry through their support and mentorship of women.”

A panel of judges scored nominations and are honored to name two businesses and eight individuals as the 2023 WOW Mentoring Award recipients:

Synchrony Advance 365 program
Wayfair DEI and pay equity initiatives
Laura Levinson, Valdese Weavers
Louise Traficanti, Eastern Accents
Nora Gomez, Nebraska Furniture Mart
Chris Cooley, Michael Alan Furniture & Design
Jeanne Chung, Cozy Stylish Chic
Karen Fallon, Hickory Chair
Mark Schumacher, North American Home Furnishings Association
Stephen Garrison, University Hall of Innovation and Marywood University

Tickets for the event are $50 for WithIt members and $60 for guests, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. All ticket sales will support the mission and work of WithIt to support and prepare the next generation of leaders in the home furnishings industry.

This year’s WOW Awards reception is sponsored by International Market Centers, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Jola, Skyline Furniture Manufacturing, Synchrony, Barbour Spangle Design, Congdon Yards, Norwalk Furniture, and the High Point Market Authority.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the WithIt website at www.withit.org.

About WithIt
Established in 1997, WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors in a wide range of categories all across the nation. WithIt is a non-profit supported by national sponsors who recognize the role women play in the home and furnishings industries and who are active partners in growing the organization, including International Market Centers, Furnitureland South, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Myriad Software, Synchrony Bank and more.

####

Amy Van Dorp
WithIt
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn

You just read:

WithIt to Honor Industry Mentors at a Special Edition of Annual WOW Awards

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amy Van Dorp
WithIt
Company/Organization
24/7 Creative Agency
3608 Hickswood Forest Drive
High Point, North Carolina, 27265
United States
+1 415-632-8280
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

24/7 Creative Agency works with both individuals and brands for optimum business development in order to uplift, expand and grow their marketing. We focus on enabling small and large businesses with creative ways to define and express their individual brand.

More From This Author
WithIt to Honor Industry Mentors at a Special Edition of Annual WOW Awards
HPxD announces full list of sponsors and agenda for April 20-21, 2023 VRD Summit event in High Point, NC
Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living to launch 400 new designs with a This is Living Outdoor Garden Party
View All Stories From This Author