JL Enterprises Launches Free Seeds Offer and Ongoing Contest Page

KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JL Enterprises is now offering a limited-time Free Seeds offer, which includes 20 fresh, mixed cannabis seeds (both autos and photos) for only $20 S&H, with no other purchase necessary. These cannabis seeds are all regular and are not feminized. The company's founder, Jerry, expressed his enthusiasm for this offer, stating that he wants to give back to the cannabis community that has given him so much.

For new growers, this offer is the perfect opportunity to practice growing with some fantastic genetics, and if grown well, these seeds will produce some excellent medicine. JL Enterprises is known for its fast turnaround, with most customers receiving their seeds within one week.

Additionally, JL Enterprises has launched a Contest Page on its website, where customers can participate in a wide variety of contests for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Jerry wants to appeal to various interests and has promised ongoing creative and fun contests that everyone can enjoy. The Contest Page will serve as JL Enterprises’ Contest Central, where customers can find links to all ongoing and completed contests.

To participate in any contest JL Enterprises offers, customers must be at least 21 years of age and purchase on the website, even if it's just the $20 Free Seeds offer. Winners will need to put in order to receive their prize, and only guesses in the comments on the contest page will be considered.

"I am thrilled to offer these exciting new offerings to our customers," said Jerry. "We pride ourselves on providing the best customer service in the industry since our inception in 2018, and these new offerings are just another way we're giving back to our loyal customers."

JL Enterprises has also received excellent customer feedback, with one customer stating, "If you're a first-time listener and considering trying to grow your cannabis, I highly recommend JustCannabisSeed.com. Jerry and his team were incredibly patient and understanding with me, even when I struggled with simple instructions. Despite my mistakes, they helped me track and grow my plants successfully. Give JL Enterprises a chance for your next grow and check out their new Sour 60 Auto-Flower, 16 oz Dixie cup grow contest for some crazy fun.”

JL Enterprises is known for its top-quality cannabis seeds and its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company offers free seeds with every order and fast, discreet shipping. With these new offerings, JL Enterprises is sure to continue its legacy of providing top-notch products and customer service.

About the Company

JL Enterprises is a leading provider of premium quality cannabis seeds, offering a wide selection of popular and exotic strains to suit every grower's needs. Led by owner Jerry Lindenburger and a team of experienced professionals, the company is dedicated to providing top-notch genetics and exceptional customer service. With a focus on sustainability and ethical practices, JL Enterprises is committed to providing customers with the highest quality seeds at affordable prices.

