Hyatt Regency Dallas Celebrates 45 years

Happy Anniversary

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Regency Dallas is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Located adjacent to the heart of downtown, Hyatt Regency Dallas is one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks in Dallas since 1978. We are grateful to share this accomplishment with colleagues that bring our purpose, caring for people so they can be their best, to life. “Our purpose of caring is evident every day and is led by our fabulous colleagues! Our three current charter members, Anthony Franklin, Joel Reyes, and Gary Williams are the very fabric that showcases what hospitality and dedication to their profession is all about,” said Michael Koffler, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Dallas. As we celebrate our anniversary, we want to recognize three charter members who have worked here and called the Hyatt Regency Dallas home since day one. It’s an incredible accomplishment, and are fortunate to celebrate this milestone anniversary with these tenured staff that started their Hyatt career 45 years.

About Hyatt Regency hotels

