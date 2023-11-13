Stephen D’Agostino appointed new General Manager for Hyatt Regency Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyatt Regency Dallas is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen D’Agostino as its new General Manager. The respected hospitality professional will bring his knowledge and experience to Hyatt Regency Dallas. Having worked at Hyatt’s Corporate Offices, Regional Offices and several property types, including Convention and Resorts.

Stephen’s long-standing Hyatt career began at the Hyatt Lincolnwood, just outside of Chicago, in a Sales role. Subsequently, Stephen’s career brought him to the Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand Hyatt NY, Hyatt Regency Jersey City, Hyatt Regency Long Beach and Pike, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, along with several Corporate and regional roles.

Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Dallas, Stephen was the General Manager for the Hyatt Regency DFW since 2019, where he was able to navigate the property through the pandemic, without having to close the hotel. Stephen moved downtown this past September. In his role, he will be oversee the repositioning of the property, through the closing of the Convention Center and hotel renovation. All the while, maintaining the culture of the hotel as a “Great Place to Work” award winner and its exceptional customer service experience.. His passion for the industry and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the hotel.

