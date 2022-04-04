Hyatt Regency Dallas Launches New StayFit Private Fitness Wellbeing Experience for Guests

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, Hyatt Regency Dallas is one of five Hyatt hotels across the U.S. offering a new wellbeing experience for hotel guests: the StayFit Private Fitness suite. Offering guests and World of Hyatt members convenience while maintaining their regular wellbeing routines on the road, the StayFit Private Fitness suite is now bookable for one-hour increments.

“We understand guests continue to seek a wide range of fitness experiences and self-care outlets while on the road,” said General Manager Michael Koffler. “Guests have the option for a heart-pumping cardio experience on a Peloton Bike or Precore treadmill or take part in any strength or floor based exercises from the Peloton live and on-demand library accessed via the Peloton Bike. Our new StayFit Private Fitness suite at, Hyatt Regency Dallas delivers a well-rounded experience in a private space.”

To complement the evolving nature of travelers’ fitness preferences, Hyatt Regency Dallas’s StayFit Private Fitness suite offers equipment for all types of fitness goals. Whether guests prefer their own personalized workout routines or want to keep up with their favorite virtual streaming classes, the fully equipped space includes:

• Peloton Bike

• Precore treadmill

• Workout mats

• Stretch bands

• Foam roller

• Dual grip medicine balls

• Stability balls

• Light hand free weights

Registered hotel guests can book the StayFit Private Fitness suite via the https://hyattdallas.247activities.com/?servicename=Fitness%20Studio%20Times or by visiting the front desk during their stay. Now available, the new wellbeing experience is available at four other Hyatt properties at this time, including:

• Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

• Hyatt Grand Central New York

• Hyatt Regency Crystal City

• Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch

To learn more about Hyatt Regency Dallas’s StayFit Private Fitness program, please visit Hotels in Downtown Dallas Near Reunion Tower | Hyatt Regency Dallas

About Hyatt Regency Dallas, Hunt Realty Investments, Inc., and Woodbine Development Corporation

The 1,120-room Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion is owned by an affiliate of Hunt-Woodbine Realty Corporation, a subsidiary of Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. (“HRI”). Hunt Realty serves as the centralized real estate investment management resource for Hunt Consolidated, Inc., which is part of the Hunt family of companies directed by Ray L. Hunt. For more information, visit huntrealtyinvestments.com. Hyatt Regency Dallas features 160,000 square feet of public function space including three ballrooms, two exhibit halls, 56 meeting rooms and 42 hospitality suites. The silhouette of the hotel and its adjoining landmark, 50-story Reunion Tower, have given the Dallas skyline worldwide recognition. For more information, visit hyattregencydallas.com or call 214-651-1234. Woodbine Development Corporation, developer and asset manager of Hyatt Regency Dallas, is a 40-year-old full-service real estate company specializing in hotel/resort, land and mixed-use projects. For more information, visit woodbinedevelopment.com.