SPYGLASS RECOGNIZED WITH 2023 SMART CULTURE AWARD

SpyGlass Celebrates 3rd Win as One of Northeast Ohio’s Smart Culture Honorees
This is our third Smart Culture Award, and we’re celebrating the achievement as we continually commit to the success of our team.”
— Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, a leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and SaaS solutions, is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Smart Culture Award winner. This year’s Smart Culture Honorees are being celebrated during the annual gala on Thursday, April 13 at The Westin Cleveland, hosted by Smart Business Network.
Since 2017, the Smart Culture Conference & Awards explores how culture can become an asset to drive performance, transform organizations into an employer-of-choice and ultimately impact the bottom line. This evening conference features an awards program honoring local organizations that have demonstrated cutting-edge practices in sustaining a Smart Culture as well as in-depth presentations from experts who are leading the way.
“This is our third Smart Culture Award, and we’re celebrating the achievement as we continually commit to the success of our team with a tight-knit culture of fun, entrepreneurial spirit, and overall life happiness,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder, and co-president of SpyGlass. “We couldn’t have done it without all the hard work our team members put in every day within a complex, ever-changing industry and we’re extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
SpyGlass recognizes its continual growth and success would not be possible without a culture that prioritizes employee needs. For over 20 years, the SpyGlass team has challenged the technology cost status quo by serving over 13,000 clients throughout the U.S. and Canada and providing over $140 million in annual technology service cost savings.
“We’re excited to be recognized alongside Cleveland’s top employers who treat culture as a sustainable advantage for long-term growth and success,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Thank you to all our employees for all you do to serve our customers, partners, and one another every day.”
In addition to this recent honor, SpyGlass has been recognized as one of the region’s 100 Top Workplaces by the Cleveland Plain Dealer and one of the country’s fastest-growing companies on the Crain’s 52, Weatherhead 100, and Inc. 5000 lists.
About SpyGlass
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and SaaS services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our powerful technology expense management SnapShot Audit and SpyCare® managed service to review and improve their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to optimize the technology cost center for bottom-line profit acceleration.
