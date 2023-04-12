Amnet ContentSource launches Nvcleus automated multichannel publishing ecosystem; showcases technology at LBF

Nvcleus, an automated ecosystem that handles end-to-end processes from submission to publication of journals, preprints, and micropublications

Nvcleus is an automated ecosystem that handles end-to-end processes from submission to publication of journals, preprints, and micropublications.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amnet ContentSource Ltd launches Nvcleus, an automated multichannel publishing ecosystem, at the London Book Fair, enabling publishers of journals and micropublications to streamline processes, cut costs, and reduce turnaround times.

Nvcleus, an automated ecosystem that handles end-to-end processes from submission to publication of journals, preprints, and micropublications, is now available from Amnet ContentSource. This modular and scalable platform, built on open-source technology, applies cognitive elements to configurable publishing workflows and online collaboration, providing a seamless, efficient, and high-quality experience to all users.

The intuitive multi-role, permission-based dashboard of Nvcleus enables simplified interactions among relevant stakeholders in real time, including during peer review and editorial processes. With one-click upload for manuscript submission and machine-led auto-formatting, authors can enjoy the benefits of streamlined and efficient submission and pre-print workflows, with easy download to common formats. Customers benefit from low total cost of ownership (TCO), which is enabled by the partnership with the Coko Foundation, one of the leading communities for open-source software development.

The publishing process typically comprises a series of manual tasks, often time-consuming and repetitive, hampered by communications and reporting delays. In the publishing industry, labour-intensive and costly working procedures often lead to error-prone and non-compliant processes. Current digital publishing platforms offer limited configurations, flexibility, and interoperability.

Nvcleus, through a combination of advanced cognitive technology, intuitive interface, and flexible and scalable workflows, enhances the user experience for authors, reviewers, and editors. It streamlines the publishing process and enables cost-effective outcomes and shorter acceptance time to publication windows, while improving the quality of finished articles. This integrated platform for preprint articles, journals, and micropublications:

- typically shows benefits of 30% reduced delivery times and 30% cost savings.

- centrally supports multiple pre-print workflows with a high level of flexibility and configurability, scalable to support high volumes of projects in parallel.

- is easy to navigate, providing a seamless experience for authors, reviewers, and editors. It is intuitive and enables users to submit, review, and manage manuscripts easily. The user-centric design lets publication teams with minimal technical expertise manage a range of varied and evolving editorial workflows.

- enables a robust and transparent peer review process, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of published articles. The review process is optimised, with clear and consistent communication between authors, reviewers, and editors.

- utilises advanced cognitive technology to assist editorial staff, including machine learning, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence, to improve the quality and efficiency of the publishing process.

- provides high-quality production services, such as copyediting, typesetting, and proofreading, to ensure the final published articles are error-free and of high quality.

- eliminates repetitive and time-consuming author tasks via in-browser author submission forms and increases research integrity via integration of ORCID authorization.

- publishes in formats including XML, JATS (Journal Article Tag Suite), PDF, and HTML.

- is modular and interoperable with a wide range of supporting publishing systems.

- benefits from the partnership of commercial expertise and open-source code development for low TCO.

- is in active and continuous development, adapting to current and future customer needs and supported by the Coko Foundation.

“Our customers’ needs are at the forefront of our minds, and efficiency is always a priority. With Nvcleus, we are in a unique position to assist our clients around the globe to improve their ROI from workflow automation and know-how, and we are delighted to be passing this on to their benefit. We understand publishing; we have experts working on simplifying publishing technology; and we are proud that Nvcleus is the result,” said Venu Prasad Menon, MD, Amnet ContentSource.

“Open-source software brings huge benefits to the publishing world. Enabling innovative workflows and lowering the total cost of ownership of technology, make a significant difference in challenging economic climates. At Coko, we are delighted to be partnering once again with the expertise of Amnet, ultimately speeding up content distribution and revenue realisation. Delivering the Nvcleus ecosystem on open-source technology is a big step forward in publishing services; Nvcleus has the customer at its core, with streamlined process excellence as its goal,” said Adam Hyde, Founder and Principal Architect, Coko Foundation.