Electronic Team Releases Serial to Ethernet Connector 9.0 - a COM Port Redirection Tool for Industrial Usage

Serial to Ethernet Connector 9.0 is here!

The newest upgraded version of Serial to Ethernet Connector 9.0 is already available with a refined user interface, improved compatibility and multiple fixes.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team announced a new version release for one of their leading software products for COM port redirection. Serial to Ethernet Connector 9.0 is already out to attain a new level of versatility, faultlessness, and operability.

From this version of Serial to Ethernet Connector on, users will be able to instantly tell which of the remote servers has already reached the maximum number of allowed remote connections, thanks to the newly-added color indication. As to the other user interface improvements, COM ports can now be assigned longer names for easier identification, and Spanish-, French-, and German-speaking users can fully enjoy the new version in their native language.

To scale up their product's compatibility, Electronic Team added new software drivers signed by Microsoft and spruced up the software's interaction with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. In addition to that, users will see a whole slew of minor bug fixes and performance optimizations.

Electronic Team's clients have confirmed successful Serial to Ethernet Connector employment in various fields. Serial to Ethernet Connector 9.0 enables an OPC server to collect data from multiple license-protected programmable logic controllers (PLCs). It also can prolong equipment's lifespan by operating PLCs exposed to challenging operative conditions, i.a., EM fields, vibration, extreme temperatures, etc., from a safe distance. Or even create a laboratory information management system (LIMS) to integrate thousands of workstations with a whole range of specialized lab equipment.

Serial to Ethernet Connector is available for those looking for a Serial Port Virtualization Technology to connect RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 interfaced devices over a distance or from a virtual environment at the developer's website: https://www.serial-over-ethernet.com/