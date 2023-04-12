The Society for Diversity Announces 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success

Driving awareness and advancement for neurodiverse equity and inclusion
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity is thrilled to announce the 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success. Scheduled for October 19-20, 2023, the specialty conference will explore next-generation DEI practices that advance neurodivergent experiences, interventions, and achievements.
The summit will provide attendees with an in-depth exploration of neurodiversity in team management, innovation, accessibility, and user experience. Experts will also dive into neurodiversity's intersectionality with disability, making this a must-attend event for anyone interested in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"We are excited to bring together a diverse group of professionals and thought leaders from around the world to explore how we can advance neurodiversity and create more inclusive workplaces," says Leah Smiley, president of The Society for Diversity. "By attending this event, you'll gain new perspectives and insights that will help you build a more equitable and inclusive organization."
Wired for Success is an excellent opportunity to gain new insights into global business practices that embrace and celebrate neurodivergent talent. It will feature speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities that allow attendees to connect with other professionals and share best practices for creating inclusive workplaces that benefit everyone.
The event is perfect for anyone interested in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, including HR professionals, business leaders, marketers, software developers, and educators.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts in the field and connect with other professionals who are passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. For more information and to register for the summit, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org/summit.
Showcase Your Commitment
Wired for Success promises to be an informative and enlightening event, making it the perfect opportunity to showcase your organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Starting at $2,500, sponsors can connect with potential customers and partners while positioning themselves as leaders in the neurodiversity space. For packages and benefits, please view our sponsor brochure.
About The Society for Diversity
The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.com.
