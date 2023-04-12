IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Censinet Announces Briana McGann as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing

Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Brings More Than a Decade of Enterprise Global Marketing, Demand Generation, and Digital Marketing Experience to Censinet

Censinet is a market leader and a true industry visionary focused on protecting patient safety above all else.”
— Briana McGann, Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing at Censinet
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that Briana McGann has joined the Company’s leadership team as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing. Briana brings over a decade of experience creating and managing marketing campaigns across the cybersecurity industry and will lead Censinet’s overall marketing program – including inbound campaigns, account-based marketing (ABM), and digital marketing – to support demand generation, pipeline growth, and Company sales targets.

“Briana brings unparalleled marketing expertise and cybersecurity industry experience to Censinet at just the right time,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As Censinet seeks to rapidly scale and drive significant growth this year, Briana’s efforts will help fuel new customer growth and ensure our value proposition continues to reach customers seeking to transform enterprise cyber and third-party risk management programs and overall GRC efforts.”

Over the past five years, Briana was Director of Global Demand Marketing at VMware in Palo Alto, CA – formerly at Carbon Black, acquired in 2019 – where she led a team of enterprise, customer, and partner marketers, and managed marketing programs to support demand generation and global pipeline growth. In addition, she designed and oversaw account-based marketing (ABM) and digital marketing strategies, developed nurture campaigns, and aligned Sales and Marketing activities to achieve account-based goals. Briana also has extensive experience in brand management, web redesign, sales collateral development, and managing trade shows, conferences, and private client events.

“’I’m thrilled to be joining a company that exemplifies passion and authenticity in everything that they do,” said Briana McGann, Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing at Censinet. “Censinet is a market leader and a true industry visionary focused on protecting patient safety above all else. I am privileged to be able to bring that message to the market and look forward to helping to build a world that manages healthcare risk more effectively and efficiently.”

To learn more about Briana McGann and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team.

About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

# # #


Contacts:

Joshua Schneck
(612) 709-8500
Josh@snowcommunications.com

Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here

You just read:

Censinet Announces Briana McGann as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
Company/Organization
Censinet
101 Arch Street, Suite 800
Boston, Massachusetts, 02110
United States
+1 781-985-4554
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/

More From This Author
Censinet Announces Key Strategies for Transforming Cyber Risk Management Webinar Hosted by American Hospital Association
Censinet Announces Briana McGann as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing
Renovo Solutions and Censinet Partner to Reduce Cybersecurity Risk of Medical Devices and Healthcare IoT
View All Stories From This Author