Censinet Announces Briana McGann as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing
Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Brings More Than a Decade of Enterprise Global Marketing, Demand Generation, and Digital Marketing Experience to Censinet
Censinet is a market leader and a true industry visionary focused on protecting patient safety above all else.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that Briana McGann has joined the Company’s leadership team as Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing. Briana brings over a decade of experience creating and managing marketing campaigns across the cybersecurity industry and will lead Censinet’s overall marketing program – including inbound campaigns, account-based marketing (ABM), and digital marketing – to support demand generation, pipeline growth, and Company sales targets.
“Briana brings unparalleled marketing expertise and cybersecurity industry experience to Censinet at just the right time,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As Censinet seeks to rapidly scale and drive significant growth this year, Briana’s efforts will help fuel new customer growth and ensure our value proposition continues to reach customers seeking to transform enterprise cyber and third-party risk management programs and overall GRC efforts.”
Over the past five years, Briana was Director of Global Demand Marketing at VMware in Palo Alto, CA – formerly at Carbon Black, acquired in 2019 – where she led a team of enterprise, customer, and partner marketers, and managed marketing programs to support demand generation and global pipeline growth. In addition, she designed and oversaw account-based marketing (ABM) and digital marketing strategies, developed nurture campaigns, and aligned Sales and Marketing activities to achieve account-based goals. Briana also has extensive experience in brand management, web redesign, sales collateral development, and managing trade shows, conferences, and private client events.
“’I’m thrilled to be joining a company that exemplifies passion and authenticity in everything that they do,” said Briana McGann, Vice President of Demand and Digital Marketing at Censinet. “Censinet is a market leader and a true industry visionary focused on protecting patient safety above all else. I am privileged to be able to bring that message to the market and look forward to helping to build a world that manages healthcare risk more effectively and efficiently.”
To learn more about Briana McGann and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
