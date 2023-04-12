Charge to Charge Announces Support for Ingenico Self 3000 in Exclusive Partnership with Unattended Card Payments, Inc.

Charge to Charge now supports all-in-one Ingenico Self 3000 payment device, exclusively configured and deployed by Unattended Card Payments, Inc (UCP Inc).

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge to Charge, a leader in EV Charging Software integrated with EMV compliant card payment terminals in the North America region, now supports all-in-one Ingenico Self 3000 payment device. The Self 3000 will be exclusively configured and deployed by Unattended Card Payments, Inc (UCP Inc).

Charge to Charge’s payment solution is designed to address Senate Bill 454 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Open Access Act, specifically regulations for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) requirements regarding credit card payment acceptance, labeling, and transaction reporting. EV charging manufacturers and consumers can now enjoy the benefits of a turnkey EV charging point of sale software solution that comes with an online station management portal and digital signage capabilities.

The low profile and design of Ingenico’s Self 3000 combined with the Charge to Charge payment solution will ease the burden of the July 1, 2023, regulatory mandate that all public Level 2 chargers must accept open loop card present payments.

The UCP Inc. team located in Las Vegas, Nevada are specialists in selling and implementing EMV compliant, unattended card payment terminals. UCP Inc. operates a PCI PIN and P2PE validated Key Injection Facility (KIF) where they safeguard and inject financial institution encryption keys into payment devices so they can securely communicate with various bank credit card processing platforms.

Charge to Charge has selected to support Ingenico’s Self 3000 as a semi-integrated option for our partners who want to continue to leverage their existing customer facing point of sale software, and who simply need a secure and flexible card present payment solution to bring their current payment system into compliance with new and evolving standards. The Self 3000 is robust, sleek and outdoor rated device (IK10/IP65) that supports multiple payment methods including NFC/contactless, Chip without PIN and magstripe. With the Self 3000 device, partners will be able to integrate the Charge to Charge payment solution with their existing environment to create a seamless, card present customer experience.

“By expanding our solution to include a semi-integrated and PCI-DSS pre-certified option using the Self 3000 our partners are enabled to continue using their existing software while reaching a new audience by accepting card present transactions.” said Lacey Frenzl, Vice President of Customer Experience, from Charge to Charge. “We chose UCP as an exclusive partner for all of hardware deployment because of their reputation in the kiosk space, and their demonstrated commitment to helping their partners succeed.”

"We are excited to be the distributor of the next generation Charge to Charge EV payment solution. Working with their team of payment experts to lay the groundwork for this solution has been a pleasure. It is exciting to see all the buzz they’ve created in the EVSE marketplace. Their collaborative approach to doing business is refreshing, and we are thrilled to be included in their partner ecosystem.”

Complete charging solutions which can be customized and configured to meet a business’s unique needs. Charge to Charge can connect the dots between the EV charger network and flexible card present payment platforms. Learn more at www.chargetocharge.com. Payment terminals available through Las Vegas based distributor Unattended Card Payments Inc., learn more at www.ucp-inc.com.

About Charge to Charge

Charge to Charge is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is specialized in unattended payment acceptance and regulations within the EV charging industry. Our first-of-its-kind software is designed to address open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real time. Our founders are seasoned professionals in the unattended hardware and payment industries dedicated to empowering the EV Charging industry with a compliant, reliable and streamlined solution while creating a seamless experience for consumers. Learn more at www.chargetocharge.com.

About Unattended Card Payments Inc.

Unattended Card Payments Inc. (UCP) is a payment device distributor and value-added reseller specializing in solutions for the self-service marketplace. UCP operates a PCI-PIN and PCI-P2PE Validated key injection facility located in the Southwest area of Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at www.ucp-inc.com