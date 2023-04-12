Tony Roma’s Launches in the Metaverse

Tony Roma's Logo Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo Tony Roma's Franchise World is one of their 3 worlds in the Metaverse

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they have opened within Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they have opened three worlds within Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a universal and immersive virtual world that is facilitated using virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

Visitors can explore Tony Roma’s, Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers, a Tony Roma’s fun play area, and a Franchising opportunity center. At both Tony Roma’s and Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers, the avatars can simulate the ordering process, enter the kitchen, and even flip burgers and ribs on the grill. In the Tony Roma’s patio, there is an outdoor firepit set up with marshmallows to roast and toast.

In the Tony Roma’s play area, guests can roam through the carnival-like area and participate in a variety of games and rides. Before entering the area, the avatar is given a variety of wardrobe choices to further personalize their experience.

Finally, guests impressed with each of the restaurants can enter the Franchising Center to see the official restaurant prototypes for each of the brands, mix and match the approved décor samples, and learn more about the benefits of owning a Tony Roma’s franchise. This immersive look into franchising models the trend that is sweeping the real estate overall, immersing potential franchisees into the physical space before making a decision on an official investment.

“As we continue to grow our brands, it is only fitting that we bring our world-famous ribs into the Metaverse for our fans there to enjoy and interact with in a fun way,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO Romacorp, Inc. “The Tony Roma’s experience in the Metaverse matches the innovation that we are bringing to all our new restaurant openings, while featuring the time-tested menu items that made us famous with our amazing customers.”

Once in the Metaverse, visitors simply enter the Horizon World then search for Tony Roma’s to enter the interactive spaces.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.

