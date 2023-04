Eye-Opening Book Exposes Life Lessons from COVID

"Have We Found Our Better Selves"

Author Meril Smith Brings Out Meaningful Questions in a Thought-Provoking Book

Are we back to normal? It seems like. Restrictions have been lifted, airports are busy again, and major gatherings are finally back. Indeed, we can say, we are living in a much safer world in comparison to the year 2020. With the way it is going, we have adapted to a "new normal". But our lives have changed forever.While we retrospect the nightmare we all experienced, we think: with all that has happened to the world, have we truly found our better selves? What have we learned from that health situation that shook the core of our being? Are we expecting our lives to truly be "normal"?That is what the book " Have We Found Our Better Selves? " provokes readers into thinking.Written by rising Author Meril Smith, the release is a follow-up to a "survival" book that was written during the first three months of the Covid-19 Pandemic."With over two years living with the Covid-19 virus and with the Covid-19 finally being under control, this book helps all of us step back and look at how we have thought and acted during the height of pandemic," Smith says.Questions like "Am I just trying to forget the whole thing as if it were just a nightmare? Or, "Are there things I have learned about myself and my family that are important now and in the future?" are being tackled in a book that persuades the readers to see the positive side of the pandemic's effects, and provokes a call for action.Smith's life has experienced and witnessed many of the world's events: economic recessions, the assassination of President Kennedy, the space race, the development of Silicon Valley, the Vietnam War, and the tragedy of 9/11. All these have fueled Smith's passion for understanding people and events."Have We Found Our Better Selves" is now out and available on Amazon and other digital platforms. Visit www.merilsmithauthor.com to learn more.