2023 Marketing Trends to Incorporate Into Digital Campaigns

On average, consumers see 6,000-10,000 online ads daily, so marketing strategies must help businesses stand out from the crowded digital space.
Rose & Gold has found that motion graphics and video marketing on social media and added into marketing campaigns and strategies, take the lead in helping clients attract attention and sell effectively. Marketing in 2023 requires more diverse strategies to grow with the digital consumer.
Here is a list of 2023 marketing trends to add into marketing plans:
Short-Form Video
Create an impact in less time using short-form videos for platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Short-form videos gains the attention of the customer, is easily shareable, and keeps followers wanting to learn more.
Influencer Marketing
Utilize a bigger audience and build word-of-mouth leads with influencer marketing. Influencers can have a strong and engaging community, so when choosing the right one, this can elevate brand awareness and increase sales.
SEO
Visibility is key. Using a strategic SEO strategy on social media, and throughout marketing campaigns, will also help place content in front of more eyes.
Mobile Optimization
Marketing happens on mobile, and creating an online presence that stands out and engages through mobile optimization is essential. On average, people are spending 5 hours per day on mobile devices, so it's important to meet potential customers where they are.
"Rose & Gold has done an amazing job at capturing the essence of our brand through motion graphic video content that can be used across multiple platforms. Clever animations bring still images to life while creative text overlays and lively soundtracks keep our customers engaged and coming back for more." - Nick D'agostino, Sticky Brand
While this is not an exclusive list, these strategies are crucial to implement for businesses in 2023. With so many competitors in the online space, creating smart, engaging, and optimized strategies will help businesses continue to grow and thrive.
About Rose & Gold
After seeing the need for customized and strategic marketing solutions, Erin Rosario and Julie Duff founded Rose & Gold in 2018. They set out to create a digital marketing agency for brands that want more from their marketing and marketers. However, Rose & Gold is more than just an agency. It’s a foundation for passionate marketing, people-first priorities, and industry-leading marketing strategies. www.roseandgold.com.
