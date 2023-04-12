VWO launches integration with GA4 for A/B testing capabilities

Introducing GA Integration: Use VWO campaign data in GA4 as audiences

VWO now enables experimentation use cases for its customers through integration with Google Analytics 4.

We are excited about Google’s vision of providing experimentation data as a standard dimension within GA4 and are happy to be one of the first partners to power this data. ” — Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO

VWO, the leading experimentation platform, today announced that the updated integration between VWO and Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is now generally available. Google has added experimentation-related variables as standard dimensions within GA4, and VWO is one of the launch partners that will be able to provide this data within GA4. Earlier, users could integrate the two platforms using custom dimensions in Google Analytics, which not only required manual efforts but had limited use cases. The upgraded integration, along with the launch of new features within GA4, will enable VWO's experimentation-related data, i.e., the variation seen by a user across different experiments to be available as a standard dimension within GA4 making the overall data in GA4 richer. This change will enable the creation of audiences using VWO's data within GA4 seamlessly , and will further allow integrating experimentation data across different use cases in AdWords, re-targeting, and anywhere standard GA4 data is currently used.Enriching GA4 with VWO's data is the first step of a larger integration vision. These changes will accelerate the pace of decision-making, and remove the need to move across multiple systems while conducting and analyzing A/B tests, eventually leading to faster and more effective outcomes for our mutual customers. Easy and unified access to experimentation data in GA4 along with events and segments pushed to VWO is going to benefit businesses that truly care about driving their growth through amazing customer experiences."We are excited about Google's vision of providing experimentation data as a standard dimension within GA4 and are happy to be one of the first partners to power this data. I am looking forward to various use cases around how our customers will leverage this feature and create more meaningful experiences for their audiences," said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO."GA4's data is used across several systems to build strategies, and analyze results, and having VWO's experimentation data available alongside will have endless possibilities. Having all the other data that GA4 presents will also allow people to deeply analyze the impact of an experiment across different cohorts, and make deeper interpretations." Gupta continued.VWO is committed to continued partnership with Google on this and the future evolution of how businesses can use data, analytics, and optimization tools to grow faster. Since its inception in 2010, VWO has been a pioneer in the A/B testing and optimization category. With many industry firsts under its belt, VWO has served over 2,200 customers in 150+ countries, has powered 1.1M experiments, has optimized experiences for 40B visitors, and has been a leader in the G2 global A/B testing grid for 3 consecutive years, and counting. Some of the largest global brands including Decathlon, Disney, Amway, Cigna, DoorDash, Unicef and Ubisoft among others trust VWO for their optimization needs.About VWOVWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.

